Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m.—VIRTUAL—Celebrate Earth Day with renowned activist and author Winona LaDuke as she presents “Rights of Nature.” A Q&A to follow speaker’s presentation. LaDuke is a Harvard-educated economist, environmental activist, author, hemp farmer, grandmother and a two-time former Green Party vice-president candidate with Ralph Nader. LaDuke specializes in rural development, sustainable economics, food and energy sovereignty and environmental justice. She is also an international thought leader and lecturer in climate justice, renewable energy and environmental justice, plus an advocate for protecting Indigenous plants and heritage foods from patenting and genetic engineering.

Living and working on the White Earth Reservation in northern Minnesota, LaDuke leads several organizations including Honor the Earth (co-founded with The Indigo Girls 28 years ago), Anishinaabe Agriculture Institute, Akiing and Winona’s Hemp. These organizations develop and model culturally-based sustainable development strategies utilizing renewable energy and sustainable food systems.

Her books include: “The Militarization of Indian Country”; “Recovering the Sacred: The Power of Naming and Claiming”; “All Our Relations: Native Struggles for Land and Life”; “Last Standing Woman” (a novel); and her new book, “To Be a Water Protector: Rise of the Wiindigoo Slayers.”

Open to all with a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds will be donated to benefit Abenaki communities in Vermont. Register at: winonaladuke_earthday.eventbrite.com.

The post Celebrate Earth Day with renowned activist and author Winona LaDuke appeared first on The Mountain Times .