Vermont State

Celebrate Earth Day with renowned activist and author Winona LaDuke

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 18 hours ago

Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m.—VIRTUAL—Celebrate Earth Day with renowned activist and author Winona LaDuke as she presents “Rights of Nature.” A Q&A to follow speaker’s presentation. LaDuke is a Harvard-educated economist, environmental activist, author, hemp farmer, grandmother and a two-time former Green Party vice-president candidate with Ralph Nader. LaDuke specializes in rural development, sustainable economics, food and energy sovereignty and environmental justice. She is also an international thought leader and lecturer in climate justice, renewable energy and environmental justice, plus an advocate for protecting Indigenous plants and heritage foods from patenting and genetic engineering.

Living and working on the White Earth Reservation in northern Minnesota, LaDuke leads several organizations including Honor the Earth (co-founded with The Indigo Girls 28 years ago), Anishinaabe Agriculture Institute, Akiing and Winona’s Hemp. These organizations develop and model culturally-based sustainable development strategies utilizing renewable energy and sustainable food systems.

Her books include: “The Militarization of Indian Country”; “Recovering the Sacred: The Power of Naming and Claiming”; “All Our Relations: Native Struggles for Land and Life”; “Last Standing Woman” (a novel); and her new book, “To Be a Water Protector: Rise of the Wiindigoo Slayers.”

Open to all with a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds will be donated to benefit Abenaki communities in Vermont. Register at: winonaladuke_earthday.eventbrite.com.

Mountain Times

Conserving wildlife requires respecting differences

By Christopher Herrick When Vermonters balance our passion for wildlife with a commitment to mutual respect, our state sees results. The first half of this legislative session exemplifies what this approach can accomplish.  After years of regulatory and legislative stalemate […] Read More The post Conserving wildlife requires respecting differences appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

‘Cow’ documentary shows unethical realities of food production on a Vermont farm

Dear Editor, Despite dwindling numbers of dairy farms,Vermont continues to be the largest dairy producer in New England and dairy is the most profitable sector of the state’s agricultural economy. Tourists flock to Vermont to savor its bucolic splendor and […] Read More The post ‘Cow’ documentary shows unethical realities of food production on a Vermont farm appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Couple paints Hartland house bright blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

By Curt Peterson  Partners Doug Nolet and Meg Carleton were sitting around contemplating the state of the world, particularly the plight of the Ukrainian people under attack by the Russian military, when they decided to do something about it. Nolet, […] Read More The post Couple paints Hartland house bright blue and yellow in support of Ukraine appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Searching for happiness?

Thursday, March 31 at 6-8 p.m. — RUTLAND — A new nonprofit in the region is hitting the ground running with its cornerstone social connection event, Gather Together, Thursday, March 31, 6-8 p.m., free at Taso’s Event Space at 28 […] Read More The post Searching for happiness? appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Can you speak like a turkey?

Bart Jacob memorial turkey calling contest is Saturday Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m.—CASTLETON—If you are young and can use a turkey call to cluck, yelp, purr, or do the Kee-Kee Run, you will have a chance to show off […] Read More The post Can you speak like a turkey? appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CASTLETON, VT
Cheddar News

Paving the Way for Women in the Spirits Industry; Sustainability That Gives Back to The Planet and Social Causes

On this episode of ChedHER, Amira Rasool, CEO and Founder of The Folklore, discusses her $1.7 million pre-seed funding round and why she's being intentional about the investors she's working with; Brittany Merrill-Yeng, co-founder Skrewball Whiskey, reveals the origins of Skrewball Whisky, experiencing a period of rapid growth, and navigating a male-dominated industry; Suz Hernandez, Owner of MamaP, breaks down how her company is combining eco-friendly and sustainable products with a mission to donate to non-profits that help people and the planet.
ADVOCACY
Mountain Times

Overdose prevention sites will save lives. What is Vt waiting for?

By Jay Diaz and Ed Baker Vermont is experiencing a full-blown overdose crisis. A record 210 Vermonters died of preventable opioid-related overdoses in 2021, marking 33.7 overdose deaths per 100,000 people. That’s a 500% increase since 2010. For context, Portugal, […] Read More The post Overdose prevention sites will save lives. What is Vt waiting for? appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Will Vermont see a BA.2 surge?

Experts are holding their breath By Erin Petenko/ VTDigger Timothy Plante likens Vermont’s day-to-day Covid-19 data now to the very first days of the virus’s arrival in March 2020.  At the time, little was known about the progress of the […] Read More The post Will Vermont see a BA.2 surge? appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Daily Montanan

Funding opportunity for tribal communities to address climate change

Tribal nations across the country have the opportunity to receive funding to address the unique impacts climate change has within their communities. “As the effects of climate change continue to intensify, Indigenous communities are facing unique climate-related challenges that pose existential threats to Tribal economies, infrastructure, lives, and livelihoods,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in […] The post Funding opportunity for tribal communities to address climate change appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENVIRONMENT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
