Join in for a bird and wildflower walk
Tuesday, April 26, at 7:30 a.m.—POULTNEY—Join in for a slow-paced walk that will allow for observing and photographing. Friendly birders will happily share their knowledge with you. Bring water, a snack, insect repellent, cameras, field guides, and binoculars if you have them. Opportunities to leave early if needed. The hike will be about 3 miles on easy terrain. Sponsored by Rutland County Audubon Society and Slate Valley Trails. Meet at the Fairgrounds Trail parking area (131 Town Farm Road, Poultney) at 7:30 a.m. For more info, contact Joel Tilley for more information: jptilley50@gmail.com.
