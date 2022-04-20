ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poultney, VT

Join in for a bird and wildflower walk

By polly
 18 hours ago

Tuesday, April 26, at 7:30 a.m.—POULTNEY—Join in for a slow-paced walk that will allow for observing and photographing. Friendly birders will happily share their knowledge with you. Bring water, a snack, insect repellent, cameras, field guides, and binoculars if you have them. Opportunities to leave early if needed. The hike will be about 3 miles on easy terrain. Sponsored by Rutland County Audubon Society and Slate Valley Trails. Meet at the Fairgrounds Trail parking area (131 Town Farm Road, Poultney) at 7:30 a.m. For more info, contact Joel Tilley for more information: jptilley50@gmail.com.

Spring is now past its first week whether it feels like it or not. All cool weather vegetables such as lettuce, cabbage, radish, broccoli, spring onion sets, Irish potatoes and greens will be untouched by cool days and nights of March. We will probably have plenty of cold days and nights through March and even through part of April, but not much danger of the soil freezing even though there could be some snow.
