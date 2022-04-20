ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney World lifts mask requirement

Springfield Business Journal
 22 hours ago

Walt Disney World in Florida has lifted its face mask requirement....

sbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Video of TikTok user getting dress-coded at Disney World over crop top goes viral

A video of a woman being dress-coded by staff at Disney World and forced to change out of her crop top into a bright yellow t-shirt has gone viral.TokTok user @toragrams posted the video, which has been watched more than 4 million times, along with the caption “so yeah just experienced getting dress-coded at disney” along with a sad face emoji.Her video showed her wearing a long sleeve black crop-top shirt that tied together at the front and showed her midriff.Officials at the park gave her a voucher for a free t-shirt and showed her to a merchandise store where...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Walt Disney World
TheStreet

Disney World and Disneyland Bring Back a Pre-Pandemic Favorite

The pandemic changed a lot for Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme parks. Aside from having to close for Disney World for about four months, Disneyland remained closed for over a year. When the parks reopened, all was not normal. The rules varied a little between...
TRAVEL
KTEN.com

An Ultimate Guide to the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Originally Posted On: https://www.funparkgo.com/an-ultimate-guide-to-the-walt-disney-world-magic-kingdom/. Ah, Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom. This childhood dream for many gets referred to as “The Happiest Place on Earth” and “The Most Magical Place on Earth” almost interchangeably. While technically the “happiest place” moniker belongs to Disneyland for reasons explained by Dr. Takaragawa at Chapman University, it still applies to its sister park in Florida.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

UPDATE: International Guests Eventually Allowed to Buy Tickets After Begging in Magic Kingdom Parking Lot

The international guests who resorted to begging for tickets and Park Passes outside Magic Kingdom yesterday were later allowed to buy tickets. The anonymous couple had traveled from Switzerland to Orlando. Upon arrival at the Transportation & Ticket Center, they attempted to purchase theme park tickets and were turned away. They crafted a sign reading “Looking for tickets and reservations” on a sheet of cardboard and initially stood outside the Magic Kingdom entrance, hoping to beseech other guests to assist them. Disney security Cast Members forced them to retreat to the parking lot outside the TTC.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

NYC may lift rules requiring face masks for children under 5

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is preparing to lift requirements that children under age 5 wear face masks in school.Adams on Tuesday said that he will make masks optional for those in daycare and prekindergarten starting April 4 if case rates and the risk of the virus spreading remain low.“We want to see our babies' faces,” Adams said.City officials said if trends continue as they have, they will lift the mandate. They said case rates were only one factor they were looking at and did not specify what thresholds of positivity rates or other metrics would cause them...
KIDS
DoYouRemember?

Line For Disney Ride Takes Over Entire Park During Spring Break

Many children are on spring break right now and that means tons of families headed to Walt Disney World for a fun vacation. The last few weeks have seen record numbers of visitors at the park, especially after closures due to the pandemic in the last several years. It is so crowded that some ride lines are taking over the entire park.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

International Guests Beg for Park Reservation and Tickets, Disney Vacation Club Permits Reveal Layout for New, Modern DVC Building and Pool at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and More: Daily Recap (4/13/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy