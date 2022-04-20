Disney World lifts mask requirement

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is preparing to lift requirements that children under age 5 wear face masks in school.Adams on Tuesday said that he will make masks optional for those in daycare and prekindergarten starting April 4 if case rates and the risk of the virus spreading remain low.“We want to see our babies' faces,” Adams said.City officials said if trends continue as they have, they will lift the mandate. They said case rates were only one factor they were looking at and did not specify what thresholds of positivity rates or other metrics would cause them...

KIDS ・ 29 DAYS AGO