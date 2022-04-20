ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas lands $650M biomanufacturing plant

Springfield Business Journal
 20 hours ago

A biotechnology research organization unveiled plans for a $650 million plant...

St. Joseph Post

An out-of-this-world exhibit lands in a small Kansas museum

GENESEO — In the Rice County town of Geneseo, population 200, there is a sign at the entrance of the city museum beckoning visitors. All kinds of visitors. Welcome to Geneseo, where a movement is underway to name the town the UFO Capital of Kansas and perhaps even host a special global event on July 2 — World UFO day.
GENESEO, KS
KSNT News

Wefald remembered as leader who made Kansas State ‘relevant’

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Jon Wefald is being remembered as “a human dynamo,” a Kansas State University president for more than two decades who increased its enrollment, improved academic programs, and boosted research funding – while finally finding a coach who could win football games. Wefald, also a former Minnesota State University system chancellor and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Overland Park mayor proclaims April 19 as ‘Christian Braun Day’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The celebration tour continues in the Kansas City area for the national champion Jayhawks. Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog issued a proclamation that Tuesday, April 19 is “Christian Braun Day” in celebration of the Kansas guard. The mayoral text reads as follows:. WHEREAS,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

