Confessions of a Polluted Mindset - Sammy and More

 17 hours ago

Sammy - Initially, I was a bit underwhelmed by the Watkins signing. I had this image in my head of what Watkins is. But after perusing all the Watkins analysis posts out there, especially our own Wendell Ferreria's yesterday, my eyebrows have been raised. I was completely unaware of his blocking...

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
Back with Packers, Campbell wants to prove 2021 was no fluke

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell considered his new contract a dream come true, but it apparently wasn’t cause for celebration. He’s too busy trying to prove his best days are still ahead of him. Campbell says he’s heard the criticism that he can’t build on his breakthrough performance from last season, when he earned All-Pro honors.
Packers finalize coaching staff

The Green Bay Packers have hired John Donovan as a senior analyst. Head Coach Matt LaFleur made the announcement on Monday. Donovan comes to Green Bay from the University of Washington, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the last two years (2020-21). Prior to his time with the Huskies, Donovan was an offensive assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-19, working with the tight ends in 2016, the quarterbacks in 2017-18 and the running backs in 2019. The River Edge, N.J., native played defensive back at Johns Hopkins from 1993-96 and then did an internship with the Carolina Panthers before entering coaching as an assistant defensive backs coach for Villanova in 1997. After three years as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech (1998-2000), Donovan was a recruiting coordinator at Vanderbilt for four years (2001-04). From 2005-10, he worked at Maryland, coaching running backs (2005, 2008-10) and quarterbacks (2006-07). Over the next five seasons, he was an offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt (2011-13), where he also coached running backs, and at Penn State (2014-15), where he also worked with the tight ends.
