Confessions of a Polluted Mindset - Sammy and More

The Green Bay Packers have hired John Donovan as a senior analyst. Head Coach Matt LaFleur made the announcement on Monday. Donovan comes to Green Bay from the University of Washington, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the last two years (2020-21). Prior to his time with the Huskies, Donovan was an offensive assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-19, working with the tight ends in 2016, the quarterbacks in 2017-18 and the running backs in 2019. The River Edge, N.J., native played defensive back at Johns Hopkins from 1993-96 and then did an internship with the Carolina Panthers before entering coaching as an assistant defensive backs coach for Villanova in 1997. After three years as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech (1998-2000), Donovan was a recruiting coordinator at Vanderbilt for four years (2001-04). From 2005-10, he worked at Maryland, coaching running backs (2005, 2008-10) and quarterbacks (2006-07). Over the next five seasons, he was an offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt (2011-13), where he also coached running backs, and at Penn State (2014-15), where he also worked with the tight ends.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO