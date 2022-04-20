ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MO

Toyota announces $109M investment in Missouri plant

Springfield Business Journal
 20 hours ago

Toyota is investing in its Troy, Missouri, plant to the tune of $109 million. The investment...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
electrek.co

Honda to invest $40 billion in EVs and $340 million in solid-state batteries, but will rely on hybrids well into 2030s

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe has truly begun to wake up and smell the EV coffee lately, making several big announcements in 2022 that pertain to expanded electrification. In its latest news, Honda plans to invest about $40 billion over the next decade to deliver 30 BEVs around the globe. Despite this effort and additional funds allocated toward solid-state battery development, Honda is still very much in love with hybrid vehicles and plans to continue to promote them.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Toyota Has a New Car to Disrupt the EV Market Order

Electric vehicle makers could be seeing a new competitor in their rear view mirrors. With the all-electric BZ4X, Toyota is finally joining the EV race as the Japanese automaker looks to compete with the likes of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report and electric truck start-up Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report.
CARS
The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

Honda Unleashes Heavy Weapons Against Tesla, GM and Ford

The cost of attempting to grab the lion's share of the this market won't be cheap. The race to compete in the electric vehicle market is heating up, as major automaker Honda announced a slew of new products to take on an increasingly popular sector. With gas prices soaring to...
ECONOMY
Kristen Walters

Car prices expected to surge as auto production grinds to a halt due to supply chain struggles

New car production has slowed or completely halted at many factories because manufacturers can't get all the parts they need. Supergenijalac/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) According to Mark Wakefield of Alix Partners automotive unit, "you only need to miss one part" not to be able to complete the production of a new car. Unfortunately, this is the exact problem that many car manufacturers are facing right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Plant
torquenews.com

Prices For Affordable Used Green Cars Surge - Hybrids Outpace EVs

Used vehicle prices in the U.S. have jumped by more than 50% over the past year. Leading the way are affordable hybrids and a once-shunned EV. It’s no secret that an inventory-constrained American vehicle market has shoppers paying more for all vehicles. On the used vehicle side, affordable green vehicles are among those that are fetching the highest prices. Some are up 50% or more in value since last year.
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Nasa building ‘game changing’ electric car battery that charges in 15 minutes

Nasa has teamed up with Japanese automotive giant Nissan to develop a brand new type of battery that could transform the electric car industry.The US space agency hopes to create a battery that has significantly higher energy than the lithium-ion batteries currently found in most consumer electronics – from phones and laptops, to e-scooters and electric cars.The all-solid-state battery proposed requires half the space of lithium-ion batteries and would be able to fully recharge in 15 minutes rather than several hours.It is also critical that it does not lose capacity over time or suffer from any safety issues, like catching...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

BMW CEO warns against electric-only strategy

NEW YORK (Reuters) -BMW Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said companies must be careful not to become too dependent on a select few countries by focusing only on electric vehicles, adding that there was still a market for combustion engine cars. “When you look at the technology coming out, the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
WISH-TV

Toyota idling output at Indiana assembly plant for 5 days

PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. will pause production at its southwestern Indiana assembly plant for five days in April because of supply chain disruptions. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana Inc. says it will idle its Princeton plant on April 1, 8, 14, 15 and 18. On those days,...
PRINCETON, IN
motor1.com

BMW CEO once again warns that going all-electric is not a good idea

BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse is not a fan of banning internal combustion engines, and he's made his position clear several times in the past. In early February, the executive told a group of politicians in Germany that phasing out the combustion engine must happen gradually, adding that giving up on ICEs too soon would hurt BMW's and other German automakers' global market share and wouldn't "help the climate or anyone else."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Wants An Electric Truck For America

The tide is changing for pickup trucks, like so many other vehicles these days. More battery-powered trucks than ever are on offer, from Rivian and Ford to GM and now maybe even Volkswagen. VW has been quietly taking notes, no doubt noticing demand for electric trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning and small trucks like the Maverick.
CARS
insideevs.com

Hyundai Plans To Build EV Assembly And Battery Factory In The US

While plenty of new cars and concepts will debut at the New York International Auto Show this week, it's also a time to learn about other car-related news and major announcements. Hyundai COO Jose Muñoz shared on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, that the automaker is planning to build a factory in the US for electric vehicle assembly and batteries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Associated Press

Uniesse Announces Expansion of Manufacturing and Assembly Plant in Pisa

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022-- Uniesse announces it will be moving its current assembly and manufacturing operations 5 Kilometers from their current location at Seven Stars main shipyard in Navicelli Pisa, Italy to the recently acquired location in Tombolo, Via Livornese, 1317, A 56121 Pisa, Italy, which will serve as its main base of operations for the company’s production line of yachts from 50’ to 72’.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
FOX 2

Snake found in woman’s vehicle in Pacific, Mo.

PACIFIC, Mo. – A driver made a disturbing discovery inside their vehicle Saturday night. She stopped at the Pacific police station after feeling something around her feet while driving. When officers checked out the vehicle, they found a snake hiding in the engine compartment. The snake was several feet long. The snake was released back […]
PACIFIC, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy