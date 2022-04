Spring is upon us and that means Easter is right around the corner. It's the time for fresh air, Easter egg hunts and activities for the entire family to enjoy. I remember as a child the fun we would have at the church Easter egg hunts. We would get Easter baskets and go find as many plastic and real eggs as possible. The candy, eggs and fun prizes and even sometimes money would send us off to the races. Well, fast forward to 2022 and the pandemic has changed some things but not Easter egg hunts!

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO