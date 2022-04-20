ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Californians to vote on ballot measure to reduce single-use plastic waste

abc10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — Californians heading to the polls this November will have a chance to reduce the amount of plastic waste polluting local waterways and clogging landfills. You'll get to vote on a new ballot measure that cuts down on the use of single-use plastics, and also attaches a fee to...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Digital Trends

What is Proposition 65 in California and will my phone kill me?

After buying one of the best smartphones, you may have been given pause during the glorious unboxing process by a California Proposition 65 warning. Big exclamation marks and warnings about cancer and birth defects and reproductive health could have you thinking “maybe this isn’t a thing I need in my life.” These Proposition 65 labels are everywhere, and it can be hard to figure out if the danger they present is real. Odds are if it’s dangerous in California, it’s probably dangerous elsewhere too, right? Let’s dig into this very sticky situation.
TECHNOLOGY
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

California Set New Record For Using Nearly 100% Clean Energy

California just set a new record for using nearly 100 percent clean, renewable energy, getting them closer to the goal of being carbon-free by 2045. The state’s main grid ran on more than 97 percent renewable energy on Sunday, April 3rd. This broke a 96.4 percent record from the week prior, according to the California Independent System Operator (ISO).
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Cajon, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Grist

LA takes the plastic out of takeout

It’s Thursday, April 21, and Los Angeles is cracking down on plastic foodware. Los Angeles County took an aggressive step toward eliminating unnecessary plastic waste on Tuesday: The Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance that will require single-use dishes and cutlery to be fully recyclable or compostable by 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
eenews.net

EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Single Use Plastic#Plastic Packaging#Packaging Waste#Recycled Plastic#Cbs 8
CNET

Don't Recycle Your Plastics the Wrong Way. Here's How to Do It

If you're looking for a way to help the environment -- on Earth Day and beyond -- recycling your plastics can go a long way. However, simply tossing any and all of your plastics into the recycling bin isn't what you should do. Instead, you need to know which plastics are recyclable and which should be tossed in the trash. But once you've learned these important details, you'll be helping to reduce waste.
ENVIRONMENT
POLITICO

The cost of climate regulation

There’s a lot of excitement among investors and climate activists about a proposed federal rule that would require companies to disclose their carbon footprints. But regulation never comes cheap, and the draft plan from the Securities and Exchange Commission is no exception. The agency itself estimates that the climate reporting proposal will cost companies more than $10.2 billion.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Elections
US News and World Report

Hong Kong Zero-COVID Policies Create Mountains of Plastic Waste

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong arrivals meet plastic everywhere in quarantine hotels: Remote controls are wrapped in cellophane, pillows are encased in plastic bags, food comes with plastic cutlery. Hong Kong’s strict quarantine policies - intended to halt COVID-19 at the border and in the community - have been...
ADVOCACY
TheConversationCanada

Here's how food waste can generate clean energy

Food waste is a growing problem in Canada and many other parts of the world — and it is only expected to get worse in the coming years. The world population is expected to grow to 9.7 billion by 2050, alongside global food demand. Not only will this create large amounts of food and municipal organic waste, but there will also be increasing amounts of agricultural waste as the global demand of vegetables, fruits and grains increases. An estimated 60 per cent of food produced in Canada — over 35 million tonnes per year — ends up in landfills. However,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Earth Day 2022 - live: Global protests staged as WHO says keep fossil fuels in ground

Global protests are taking place to mark Earth Day, a global event to celebrate and mobilise in support of protecting the environment. This has included a blockade by Extinction Rebellion members at a printing works for major US newspapers - including The New York Times and Wall Street Journal - in a protest against media climate coverage. The group said 15 activists were arrested. Other rallies are taking place across the US and the world, including planned demonstrations against Russian fossil fuels in Europe.Many other events are being held across the globe to celebrate the 52nd annual event for...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Apparel Experts Point to Global Warming as Top Challenge

Click here to read the full article. The LYCRA Company recently ran a mini survey with apparel industry experts to determine what they believe are the most significant issues facing the world today. The 65 respondents, who are in sustainability, sourcing and product development roles, also revealed how their companies are tackling these issues. When asked to select the top three issues in the world today from a menu of options, not surprisingly, the first choice of 71 percent of our experts was global warming, followed by plastic pollution (41 percent) and poverty (31 percent). Results for the remaining topics were...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy