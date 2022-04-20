The South Florida Morning Show HR 2 4-20-22

Employees have urged Disney to stop making political donations to certain Florida politicians, including governor Ron DeSantis, and to back a plan to shield LGBTQIA+ staff from such legislations, among other demands, NPR reports. Disharmony within the company has continued to mount, and earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized for not taking a stand against the bill more quickly, admitting he should have been a "stronger ally in the fight for equal rights." He also said he called DeSantis to share his concerns about the bill and that Disney would reevaluate political donations in Florida, where Walt Disney World is located.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO