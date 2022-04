Who will be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?. Well, we are less than two weeks away from finally getting an answer to that question. The Jacksonville Jaguars will officially be on the clock next week when the 2022 draft commences. Jacksonville's first overall selection will kick off the three-day event, where the 32 NFL teams will combine to pick more than 200 exciting, young prospects.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO