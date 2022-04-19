Keiveon Hunt signs with JSU basketball
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Callaway High School’s Keiveon Hunt signed with JSU basketball.
The guard helped lead the Chargers to the 5A state title in 2020.
Hunt says, new JSU men's basketball coach Mo Williams is one of the main reasons he signed.
