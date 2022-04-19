ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keiveon Hunt signs with JSU basketball

By Blake Levine
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Callaway High School’s Keiveon Hunt signed with JSU basketball.

The guard helped lead the Chargers to the 5A state title in 2020.

Hunt says, new JSU men’s basketball coach Mo Williams is one of the main reasons he signed.

