New York City, NY

Having “No Filter” At Work Is A Good Thing, Actually

By Molly Longman
Refinery29
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re living in a world with no off switches and our burnout is at a boiling point. Powered Down explores how the system has failed us and what we can do to find our way off the hamster wheel — for good. When I first moved to...

LeCross
16h ago

I can definitely say this is not accurate. People are scandalized everytime by my lack of filter. It's dubbed "wildly inappropriate."

