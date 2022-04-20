Having “No Filter” At Work Is A Good Thing, Actually

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As companies call staff back to offices—at least part-time—some employees are fretting over what to wear. After two years of wearing pretty much whatever they want, donning uncomfortable workwear, like a suit, panty hose, or "hard pants," as they are often referred to on Twitter, is the last thing most Americans want to do. Of the many indignities they face—commuting, sitting all day in a tiny cubicle, listening to a coworker’s loud chewing—giving up sweatpants might be the worst of all.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO