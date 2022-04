An anonymous donor dropped $40 million on the Virginia Athletics Foundation, money that surely could have been better spent somewhere else. Sorry to be the wet blanket here, but all this money – which is going toward something called the Honor the Future campaign, a $500 million initiative of the VAF – will do is help keep Virginia Athletics within being only about 10-15 years behind the big-money players in college athletics.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO