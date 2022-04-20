ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look at Jacob Tremblay’s Character in Animated Netflix Feature ‘My Father’s Dragon’

By K.J. Yossman
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image (below) from upcoming animated feature “My Father’s Dragon,” which features Jacob Tremblay , Gaten Matarazzo and a host of bold-face names.

Based on the book of the same name by Ruth Stiles Gannett, “My Father’s Dragon” tells the story of Elmer, a young boy who struggles to cope after moving to the city with his mother. One day he runs away to try and find Wild Island, home to a young dragon awaiting rescue. Elmer must navigate ferocious beasts and a mysterious island as he embarks on the friendship of a lifetime.

Tremblay will play Elmer while Matarazzo voices the dragon.

Joining Tremblay and Matarazzo in the film are an all-star cast including Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith with Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.

“My Father’s Dragon” is produced by Mockingbird Pictures and Cartoon Saloon. Nora Twomey (“The Breadwinner”) will direct from a screenplay by Oscar-nominated Meg LeFauve (“Inside Out”). LeFauve co-wrote the screen story with John Morgan.

Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures and Paul Young of Cartoon Saloon will produce while LeFauve and Morgan will exec produce alongside Cartoon Saloon’s Tomm Moore and Gerry Shirren and Parallel Films’ Alan Moloney and Ruth Coady.

“Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book,” said Twomey. “We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. This has given me the opportunity to look through a beautiful lens and I am excited to share what I see with our audience around the world.”

