This feature was originally published in 2021 and the figures have been updatedIt’s 4/20, the unofficial annual holiday of pot smokers and when it comes to getting high, there’s much to celebrate.Marijuana has been legalized for recreational use in 18 states and the District of Columbia and Guam. The industry is projected could be worth $130 billion a year to the US economy by 2024, with one in ten American adults now saying they smoke weed.Decriminalizing marijuana not only has economic benefits but advocates view it as a positive step in correcting the institutional racism behind decades of mass incarceration...

16 HOURS AGO