Denver weather: Sunshine, dry winds bring fire danger Wednesday

By Jessica Snouwaert jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 18 hours ago

Dangerous fire weather is expected in Denver Wednesday due to warmer-than-average temperatures and gusty winds, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.

Temperatures are likely to hit 74 degrees with winds between 7 and 11 mph with gusts up to 21 mph, the agency said.

Skies are expected to be sunny Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDaA8_0fEehWQD00
A Smokey Bear sign warns of extreme fire danger  in this Denver Gazette file photo . As Colorado firefighters continue mopping up the last of the state’s wildfires, lawmakers are looking at how to fund restoration efforts and wildfire prevention. The Gazette file

Temperatures are still likely to be well above average Thursday. Breezes and low humidity stick around through Friday until colder temperatures and moisture settle in during the weekend, the agency predicted.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Winds between 5 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Windy, with wind between 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees .

The Denver Gazette

