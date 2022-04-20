Road & Dock Closures Update: Week of Sunday, April 24, 2022

SPECIAL NOTICE: SUNFEST 2022 ROAD & DOCK CLOSURES (All SunFest road closures are subject to change. All roads will re-open by Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 6 p.m.)

Northbound and Southbound Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue (closed through Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 6 p.m.)

Narcissus Avenue between Evernia Street and Datura Street (closed through Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 2022 6 p.m.)

North Clematis Street between Lantana Avenue and Flagler Drive (closed through Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 6 p.m.)

South Clematis Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive, limited access (closed through Wednesday, May 8, 2022, 6 p.m.): No access to Flagler Drive.

No access to Flagler Drive. Datura Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive, limited access (closed through Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 6 p.m.): No access to Flagler Drive.

No access to Flagler Drive. Fern Street between Olive Avenue and Flagler Drive, limited access (closed through Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 6 p.m.): No access to Flagler Drive.

No access to Flagler Drive. Australian Avenue to westbound Okeechobee Boulevard (Sunday, May 1, 2022, 9 - 11:00 p.m.)

Clematis Street Docks and the Fern Street Dock (closed through Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 6 p.m.)

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH ENGINEERING CLOSURES

11th Street between Mangonia Circle and 9th Street (through June 2022): Intermittent lane closures for geotechnical exploration under the roadway.

Intermittent lane closures for geotechnical exploration under the roadway. Tamarind Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and 7th Street. (through November 2022): Both directions for underground utility work and streetscape. Detours:

Both directions for underground utility work and streetscape. Detours: Northbound Tamarind Avenue traffic should go east on Banyan Boulevard to Rosemary Avenue, north on Rosemary Avenue to 7th Street, and west on 7th Street to Tamarind Avenue

should go east on Banyan Boulevard to Rosemary Avenue, north on Rosemary Avenue to 7th Street, and west on 7th Street to Tamarind Avenue Southbound Tamarind Avenue traffic should go south on Australian Avenue to Banyan Boulevard and east on Banyan Boulevard to Tamarind Avenue South.

Sapodilla Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and 2nd Street (through Spring 2022): Road construction.

Road construction. Washington Road between Greenwood Drive and Monceaux Road. (through Fall 2022): Streetscape redesign including new underground utilities, sidewalks, and storm drainage improvements. Detours:

Streetscape redesign including new underground utilities, sidewalks, and storm drainage improvements. Detours: Northbound Washington Road traffic should go west on Monroe Drive to Olive Avenue, north on Olive Avenue to Almeria Road, and east on Almeria Road to Flagler Drive.

should go west on Monroe Drive to Olive Avenue, north on Olive Avenue to Almeria Road, and east on Almeria Road to Flagler Drive. Southbound Washington Road traffic should go west on Almeria Road to Olive Avenue, south on Olive Avenue to Monroe Drive, and east on Monroe Drive to Washington Road.

Saratoga Road north of Shenandoah Drive (through May 2022): Intermittent lane closures at 1504 Saratoga Road for Lift Station 84 repairs and rehabilitation.

Intermittent lane closures at 1504 Saratoga Road for Lift Station 84 repairs and rehabilitation. Georgia Avenue between Nottingham Boulevard and Southern Boulevard, and Miller Avenue between Nottingham Boulevard and Southern Boulevard (through Spring 2022): Local traffic only for utility improvements. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Local traffic only for utility improvements. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. North Flagler Drive between 34th Street and 36th Street (until further notice): Motorists should expect slow traffic for road construction. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Motorists should expect slow traffic for road construction. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. North Flagler Drive between 43rd Street and 45th Street (through Summer 2022): Partial daytime lane closures for road construction.

Partial daytime lane closures for road construction. Chase Avenue between Lakeview Avenue and Tanglewood Court (through July 2022): Utility improvements.

EVENTS ROAD CLOSURES

500 block of Clematis Street - Friday, April 22, 2022, 5 p.m. through Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11 p.m. for an event produced by MoonFest, and the Mosaic Pop Up Performance produced by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County.

- Friday, April 22, 2022, 5 p.m. through Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11 p.m. for an event produced by MoonFest, and the Mosaic Pop Up Performance produced by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County. Rosemary Avenue from Okeechobee Boulevard to Hibiscus Street - Friday, April 22, 2022, 12 p.m. through Saturday, April 23, 2022, 4 p.m., and

- Friday, April 22, 2022, 12 p.m. through Saturday, April 23, 2022, 4 p.m., and Rosemary Avenue between Hibiscus Street and Clematis Street, Fern Street between Rosemary Avenue and Tamarind Avenue, Northbound Tamarind Avenue between Fern Street and Clematis Street, Clematis Street between Tamarind Avenue and Rosemary Avenue - Saturday, April 23, 2022, 8:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. for the March of Dimes March for Babies produced by the March of Dimes.

300 block of Clematis Street - Saturday, April 23, 2022, 5 a.m.- 4 p.m. for the West Palm Beach Antique Flea & Craft Market produced by Bill Jacobson.

- Saturday, April 23, 2022, 5 a.m.- 4 p.m. for the West Palm Beach Antique Flea & Craft Market produced by Bill Jacobson. Intersection of Northwood Road and Spruce Avenue - Friday, April 29, 2022, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., for Art, Dine and Design produced by the WPB Community Redevelopment Agency.

- Friday, April 29, 2022, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., for Art, Dine and Design produced by the WPB Community Redevelopment Agency. South Olive Avenue between Jefferson Road and Westminster Road, Westminster Road between South Olive Avenue and Washington Road, Flagler Drive between Westminster Road and Evernia Street - Friday, April 29, 2022, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. for a 5K road race produced K2 Road Sports.

PRIVATE PROJECT ROAD CLOSURES

Icon Marina Village - North Flagler Drive between 43rd Street and 45th Street (through Spring 2022): Periodic closures of the northbound lane for the installation of underground utilities. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.

Periodic closures of the northbound lane for the installation of underground utilities. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone. The Watermark - Datura Street between Quadrille Boulevard and South Dixie Highway (through Summer 2022): The westbound lane is closed for the construction of a senior living facility. Motorists should use Clematis Street or Evernia Street as westbound alternatives.

PALM BEACH COUNTY ENGINEERING & PUBLIC WORKS ROAD CLOSURES IN THE CITY OF WPB

Australian Avenue between Okeechobee Road to Mercer Avenue. (until further notice):

Australian Avenue south of Belvedere Road (until further notice): Periodic northbound right lane and right turn lane closures for FPL overhead maintenance.

Periodic northbound right lane and right turn lane closures for FPL overhead maintenance. Australian Avenue at Banyan Boulevard (until further notice): Southbound left turn lane closures for road improvements within the Banyan Boulevard Streetscape Project.

Southbound left turn lane closures for road improvements within the Banyan Boulevard Streetscape Project. Belvedere Road east of Bristol Drive (until further notice): Periodic eastbound partial right turn lane closure on Belvedere Road west of Australian Avenue for pole installation.

Periodic eastbound partial right turn lane closure on Belvedere Road west of Australian Avenue for pole installation. Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard east of Australian Avenue (until further notice): Periodic westbound right turn lane closure for the installation of concrete poles and underground utility work.

Periodic westbound right turn lane closure for the installation of concrete poles and underground utility work. Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard west of Carver Avenue (until further notice): Periodic westbound right lane closures for driveway and sidewalk installation.

Periodic westbound right lane closures for driveway and sidewalk installation. Roebuck Road north of Jega Middle School/Grassy Waters Elementary School to the west of Haverhill Road (until further notice): Periodic eastbound and westbound lane closures, 8 a.m. -5 p.m., for pressure cleaning of the bridge, sidewalks, and medians.

Periodic eastbound and westbound lane closures, 8 a.m. -5 p.m., for pressure cleaning of the bridge, sidewalks, and medians. 45th Street east of Northpoint Boulevard and Metrocentre Boulevard (until further notice): Periodic westbound right lane closures for the installation of concrete poles and underground utility work.

Periodic westbound right lane closures for the installation of concrete poles and underground utility work. 45th Street east of South Tiffany Drive to North Shore Drive (until further notice): Periodic eastbound and westbound lane closures and underground utility work.

Periodic eastbound and westbound lane closures and underground utility work. For more information about PBC road closures, contact PBC Engineering & Public Works: (561) 684-4000 or visit the Road & Bridge Construction List

FLORIDA DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION (FDOT) ROAD CLOSURES IN THE CITY OF WPB

Royal Park Bridge (Lakeview Avenue) between West Palm Beach and Palm Beach (Monday, April 25, 2022 through Friday, April 29, 2022): Eastbound and westbound single-lane closures (non-simultaneous), 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., weekdays, to perform painting and concrete repairs.

Eastbound and westbound single-lane closures (non-simultaneous), 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., weekdays, to perform painting and concrete repairs. Westbound Lakeview Avenue between South Flagler Drive and Chase Avenue (through Monday, April 25, 2022): One of three lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for manhole installation.

One of three lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for manhole installation. Eastbound and Westbound Okeechobee Boulevard turning north into Tamarind Avenue (through Friday, May 27, 2022): Two of four lanes are closed, Monday through Friday, 8:00 p.m. - 3:00 a.m., for road maintenance.

Two of four lanes are closed, Monday through Friday, 8:00 p.m. - 3:00 a.m., for road maintenance. Westbound Okeechobee Boulevard between South Sapodilla Avenue and South Tamarind Avenue (through Friday, June 3, 2022): One of four lanes closed, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., for bucket truck parking.

One of four lanes closed, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., for bucket truck parking. Northbound Broadway Avenue between 29th and 31st Street (through Tuesday, June 21, 2022): One of two lanes closed, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for cell pole, antennas, equipment cabinet, electrical and fiber installation.

One of two lanes closed, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for cell pole, antennas, equipment cabinet, electrical and fiber installation. Southbound Broadway Avenue between 38 Street and 36 Street (through Thursday, June 30, 2022): One of two lanes closed, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for cell pole, antennas, equipment cabinet, electrical and fiber installation.

One of two lanes closed, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for cell pole, antennas, equipment cabinet, electrical and fiber installation. Northbound Broadway Avenue between 38 Street and 40 Street (through Thursday, June 30, 2022) : One of two lanes closed, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for cell pole, antennas, equipment cabinet, electrical and fiber installation.

: One of two lanes closed, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for cell pole, antennas, equipment cabinet, electrical and fiber installation. Eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard at I-95 southbound entrance ramp (through Spring 2022): Eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard will be widened to provide an exclusive turn lane to I-95 southbound. The entrance ramp may be closed to traffic nightly, from 11 p.m. - 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Motorists will be detoured via the westbound Okeechobee Boulevard to the I-95 southbound entrance ramp via a U-turn east of Australian Avenue. Signage will be in place to assist motorists.

Eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard will be widened to provide an exclusive turn lane to I-95 southbound. The entrance ramp may be closed to traffic nightly, from 11 p.m. - 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Motorists will be detoured via the westbound Okeechobee Boulevard to the I-95 southbound entrance ramp via a U-turn east of Australian Avenue. Signage will be in place to assist motorists. Flagler Drive between Southern Boulevard and Worth Court/Southern Boulevard/Southern Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project (through Summer 2022): Flagler Drive from Southern Boulevard to Worth Court North is closed for roadway reconstruction. Sidewalks are also closed. Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Flagler Drive from Southern Boulevard to Worth Court North is closed for roadway reconstruction. Sidewalks are also closed. Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Traffic will be detoured as follows: Northbound Flagler Drive traffic near Worth Court should go west on Worth Court North to Washington Road, north on Washington Road to Southern Boulevard, and east on Southern Boulevard to Flagler Drive.

should go west on Worth Court North to Washington Road, north on Washington Road to Southern Boulevard, and east on Southern Boulevard to Flagler Drive. Southbound Flagler Drive traffic near Worth Court should go west on Southern Boulevard to Washington Road, south on Washington Road to Worth Court North, and east on Worth Court North to Flagler Drive.

should go west on Southern Boulevard to Washington Road, south on Washington Road to Worth Court North, and east on Worth Court North to Flagler Drive. Pedestrians using Flagler Drive between Southern Boulevard and Worth Court should use the east Flagler Drive sidewalk.

should use the east Flagler Drive sidewalk. Pedestrians using Southern Boulevard between Washington Road and Flagler Drive should use the north Southern Boulevard sidewalk.

For more information, contact FDOT: (866) 336-8435 or http://www.fdot.gov/

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH DOCKS