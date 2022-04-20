The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office released a press release regarding the death of Randell Fife of Menan. The incident occurred on Dec. 28, 2021 in Menan. The investigation of Randell Fife’s death revealed only one potential suspect. However, yesterday a judge determined that this person lacks capacity to understand proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense due to severe brain injuries. It appears that the suspect may never be fit to proceed as required under Idaho Code § 18-210. Furthermore, the victim’s family has requested that no charges be brought based on the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. Accordingly, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will not be filing charges in this matter.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO