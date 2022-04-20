ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Crime Log

Post Register
 18 hours ago

Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department. Jan. 22. 12:38 p.m. The Reporting Party found a debit card at the ATM and brought it...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Post Register

One person hit by vehicle near Taco Bell in Ontario

ONTARIO, Ore., (CBS2) — Ontario Police is asking for the community's help regarding a person that was hit by a vehicle. Police say the female was hit near SE 4th Street and SE 1st Avenue behind the Taco Bell at about midnight on Sunday. Anyone with information is asked...
ONTARIO, OR
Post Register

Suspect in Randell Fife’s Death Lacks Capacity, Court Finds

The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office released a press release regarding the death of Randell Fife of Menan. The incident occurred on Dec. 28, 2021 in Menan. The investigation of Randell Fife’s death revealed only one potential suspect. However, yesterday a judge determined that this person lacks capacity to understand proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense due to severe brain injuries. It appears that the suspect may never be fit to proceed as required under Idaho Code § 18-210. Furthermore, the victim’s family has requested that no charges be brought based on the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. Accordingly, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will not be filing charges in this matter.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Sheriff's report

12:41 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person on River Run Road. 11:22 a.m. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a report that property in Moore was damaged. 11:38 a.m. A disturbance was reported on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay. 1:30 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a...
CHALLIS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls woman arrested for holding roommate at gunpoint

An Idaho Falls woman was arrested on April 6 after she reportedly called police to report she was pointing a gun at her roommate. Sarah Ramey, 24, told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer the victim had broken into her home and that she feared for her safety. During the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Ada County Sheriff: Overtaking a stopped school bus is a misdemeanor

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is reminding people that overtaking a stopped school bus is a misdemeanor, punished by a ticket between $200 and $600. "If you are driving on a two or three-lane street and a school bus pulls over to the side of the road, and red lights start flashing while a stop sign pops out – all drivers must stop until the lights are done and the sign is put away," ASCO says. "All drivers. Both ways."
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man dies in single-car accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — A 45-year-old man from Idaho Falls died in a single-car crash on Bassett Road. The man was driving a pickup truck near 100 N. Police say he drove off the right shoulder, then overcorrected and went off the left shoulder. The pickup rolled and stopped off of the road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man killed in rollover in Jefferson County

A 45-year-old Idaho Falls man died Wednesday morning after a rollover crash in Jefferson County. Idaho State Police responded at 9:03 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle accident at 111-130 Bassett Road. An Idaho State Police news release said the driver was traveling north of 100 North in a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho father, son sentenced for shooting grizzly 12 times

ASHTON, Idaho (CBS2) — Two Asthon men were sentenced for shooting a grizzly bear 12 times, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says. The dead grizzly was discovered on April 9, 2021, after officials received a mortality signal from a radio collar. They discovered the bear's carcass near Little Warm River in Fremont County, and an examination revealed 12 bullets lodged in it.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID

