The new Marvel's Avengers update has been delayed. The upcoming update was announced alongside the news that Nick Fury would be joining Marvel's Avengers. The iconic eye-patched leader of the Avengers is making his debut in Crystal Dynamics' title, roughly two years after the release of the game. He will not be playable, but he will be a vital guide to new players. Crystal Dynamics hasn't added a new playable character since Spider-Man and even then, he was limited to PlayStation players. The last character to be integrated into Marvel's Avengers to the fullest extent was Black Panther in August 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 29 DAYS AGO