ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ex-EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis shouted 'black lives don't matter'

By Long Reads
BBC
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA former EastEnders actress who shouted "black lives don't matter" outside a fish and chip restaurant has been sentenced to a community order. Katie Jarvis, who played Hayley Slater from 2018 to 2019, was arrested in Southend-on-Sea, Essex in July 2020. Basildon Crown Court heard the 30-year-old got into...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Ex-EastEnders actor Katie Jarvis standing trial for assault and racially aggravated harassment

Former EastEnders star Katie Jarvis is set to stand trial on Tuesday over her alleged involvement in a racially aggravated bar fight.The actor, who played the role of Hayley Slater on the soap from 2018 to 2019, was arrested on 31 July 2020 following a physical altercation at a bar in Southend, Essex.She is charged with racially aggravated harassment, common assault and two counts of assault by beating.Jarvis, 30, of Rainham, east London, denies all four charges and is due to stand trial at Basildon Combined Court today.Jarvis made her debut in 2009 starring in the lead role of Mia in the critically acclaimed film Fish Tank. The actor won a British Independent Film award for her role in the film, which was in the running for the Palme d’Or at Cannes in the year it came out. The Dagenham-born performer and mother-of-two said in 2019 she had taken a “step back from acting”.Celebrities supported her after press reports she was working as a security guard in a shop after leaving EastEnders.Appearing on Victoria Derbyshire, Jarvis said she had felt “degraded”, “really embarrassed” and “quite ashamed” by the reports.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Jarvis
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is the Father of Amber Heard's Baby? She Had a Daughter in 2021

Actress Amber Heard has been making headlines with her high-profile court trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, but in 2021, Amber shocked the world by revealing she had welcomed a daughter via surrogate. The news was entirely unexpected and left fans with lots of questions regarding the baby's father, who at the time was not revealed to the public.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Common Assault#Racism#Basildon Crown Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait 'Til You Hear How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Snubbing' The Royal Family Now—This Is So Bad!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Praises Ex-Wife Shaunie O'Neal, Blames Himself For Divorce: "It Was All Me"

They have one of the healthiest co-parenting relationships in the entertainment industry and haven't been shy about speaking openly about the missteps that occurred during their marriage. Shaquille O'Neal and ex-wife Shaunie were married in 2002 and divorced in 2011, and in a recent chat with The Pivot Podcast, he admitted that the demise of the union was his fault.
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy