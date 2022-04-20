TN Tech Counseling Center: Squeeze out Stress on the Plaza

Event Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022 - 12:00 to Thursday, May 19, 2022 - 13:15. Are you eating "healthy", but still not feeling your best? This 6 week online course will teach you how to eat the foods you love in a way that supports your health at its very foundation. Learn all about the links between high or unstable blood sugar and chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's, and cancer. Learn how to skip meals without feeling shaky, irritable, headachy, or moody. Give us 6 hours and we'll change the way you think about eating, permanently. Class takes place for one hour a week, every Thursday from noon to 1:15pm (pacific time). Join from anywhere!

HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO