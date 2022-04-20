Illinois man arrested for felony warrants after Mass Pike chase

UPDATE: This article previously had the incorrect name for the road closed. The Massachusetts Turnpike had been shut down, not the Berkshire Spur.

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. ( NEWS10 / WWLP ) — An active police pursuit stopped on I-90 westbound just before exit three in Stockbridge around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the Massachusetts State Police, both the westbound and eastbound lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike were shut down while police tried to remove the driver from the vehicle.

The image shows the police activity on the Mass Pike in the West Stockbridge area from the State Police Watch Center by the Air Wing.(Massachusetts State Police)

The image shows the police activity on the Mass Pike in the West Stockbridge area from the State Police Watch Center by the Air Wing.(Massachusetts State Police)

Photo sent to 22News via Report It

Photo sent to 22News via Report It

Photo sent to 22News via Report It

Photo sent to 22News via Report It

Photo sent to 22News via Report It

Photo sent to 22News via Report It

Photo sent to 22News via Report It

Ending with a stand-off, the incident began at around 7:24 a.m., when State Police said a trooper found a stolen vehicle that was reported out of Biddeford, Maine at the Charlton Service Plaza in Worcester County. The trooper said they saw a man sleeping in the back seat who refused to unlock the door of the vehicle, a 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

According to police, the man said he couldn’t find his keys, but suddenly turned the ignition and headed off westbound on the Mass Pike. The trooper pursued, exiting the Mass Pike in Ludlow and reentering, continuing west.

The vehicle hit a tire deflation device deployed by troopers, causing a flat tire. Police said the suspect stopped just before exit 3 in Stockbridge, about three miles from the New York state line. In a tweet , state police said they tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender. After refusing to get out of the vehicle and a brief standoff, at around 9:20 a.m., the suspect surrendered and is in custody.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Kevin Oldaker of Poplar Grove, Illinois is wanted on two felony warrants, one out of Maine was issued last week charging him with violent stalking. The second warrant out of Illinois, from February 2014, charges him with home invasion and sexual assault. Additional charges are pending from Wednesday’s incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.