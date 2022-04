Maritza Bond, who currently serves as the Director of Health for the city of New Haven, has officially declared her candidacy for Secretary of the State. “Today, I am thrilled to announce that I am officially joining the race for Secretary of the State. Since announcing my exploratory campaign months ago, it has been made clear to me that I am the underdog. Luckily, this is a position I am very comfortable with," Bond said.

