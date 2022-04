ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Red Wings partnered with The Autism Council to create a new Sensory Suite at Frontier Field. It features soft paint tones, muted Red Wings logos, lava lamps, Yogibo seating, and shades on the suite windows so that those who view the game from inside have more control over their environment and can enjoy the game without getting overstimulated.

