VDOT to hold location public hearings about Fall Line Trail

By Citizen Staff
 1 day ago

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold duplicate location public hearings about the Fall Line Trail, a multi-use trail within Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties, as well as the cities of Colonial Heights, Petersburg and Richmond and the Town of Ashland. The main purpose of the meetings is to review the proposed location and alignment refinements to the corridor and receive feedback from citizens and stakeholders.

The meetings will be held:

• Tuesday, May 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue, in the Kelly Education Center, Massey Conference Auditorium;

• Thursday, May 5 from 5p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 800 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights, in the Southpark Capitol Ballroom.

Each meeting will be held in an open-house style format with no formal presentation given. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at any time during the open-house window. VDOT representatives will be present to discuss the alignment and answer any questions.

The Fall Line Trail alignment initially was identified in VDOT’s February 2020 Ashland to Petersburg Trail Study. Since the completion of the study and the identification of the preferred corridor, a number of alignment refinements have been incorporated into the corridor.

Comments about the proposed location and alignment refinements may be submitted at the meeting or until May 15 by mailing them to the Virginia Department of Transportation, c/o Fall Line Trail Public Hearing, 2430 Pine Forest Drive, Colonial Heights, VA 23834-9002. Comments also may be emailed to FallLine@VDOT.Virginia.gov; reference “Fall Line Trail Public Hearing” in the subject line.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT’s Civil Rights Division at 804-524-6091 or TDD/TTY 711.

For details about the proposed project, visit h.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Henrico Citizen

Virginia DMV customers with appointments now may check in online

Customers visiting the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles now may check in with a mobile device when they arrive for their appointment. The new feature lets customers notify DMV they’ve arrived for their appointment by scanning a QR code and submitting a few pieces of information, allowing them to skip a visit to the information desk and instead simply have a seat in the lobby until their queuing number is called.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

West End apartment complex plans to demolish several structures, construct 5-story mixed-use building

The operators of Gateway Apartments in the West End are seeking approval from Henrico County to demolish part of the complex to make way for a mixed-use development. Gateway Associates and Gateway Associates of Richmond II, LLC are seeking plan of development approval that would allow them to demolish one apartment building and several structures and replace them with a five-story apartment building with 80 studio, one- and two-bedroom units and more than 13,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor. The community is located slightly south of the intersection of North Parham Road and Fargo Road.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

