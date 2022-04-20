Results: Chase County Track and Field Invite

Connie M. Fengel, age 66 of Riverton, IA passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, NE. Connie May (Ward) Fengel was born on September 24, 1955 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, NE. She went to grade school in Riverton and then attended Farragut High School where she graduated with the Class of 1973. She furthered her education at Iowa Western Community College where she obtained her Associate of Arts in 1989 and then Buena Vista College where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1991. She began her teaching career as a substitute for the Farragut, Shenandoah and Essex School Districts. Connie did this from 1992 to 1999. During this time she took classes through the University of Iowa where she got her Early Childhood Endorsement in 1997. She opened a preschool in home in 1995 and continued that until 1999. She then worked for Head Start in Shenandoah and Hamburg before retiring in 2014.

RIVERTON, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO