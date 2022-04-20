Results: Chase County Track and Field Invite

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Longhorns host the Chase County Track and Field Invite. The teams that were in attendance were: Hershey, Perkins County, Ogallala, and Dundy County Stratton. Below are the results of each event. Boy’s 100 Meter:. 1.) Jackson Kerchal (Dundy County Stratton)-...
MORRILL, Neb. (KNEP) - Behind four golfers in the top ten the Chadron golf team earning the Morrill Invite team title on Tuesday. Chase Olsen (79), Jackson Behrends (80), Brock Berry (84), and Trey Hendrickson (85) all placing in the top ten. Shawn Schremmer wrapping up the Cardinal scoring with an 89 to give Chadron a team score of 328.
UTICA – The Centennial Broncos returned to the track Tuesday afternoon, where they battled cool, cloudy and windy conditions in addition to the field as they looked to continue a hot start to the season at their home invite. “More wind, stocking hat and gloves...starting to get really old,”...
CHAPPELL - The Leyton Warrior boys continued their success on the track Tuesday, at the Creek Valley Storm Twilight Invitational meet in Chappell. The Warriors' 149 points outdistanced second place Garden County's 113 points for the team title. On the day, Leyton won six events, including all three relays, and...
(Peru, Neb.)—On Tuesday, April 19, the Peru State softball team was defeated by Grand View in a virtual triple header as they had to finish the postponed game from April 5, as the game was halted due to rain. The Bobcats are now 11-27 on the season and 6-21 in Heart conference play while the Vikings are 35-5 and 24-2 in conference play.
MITCHELL, Neb. (KNEP) - Mitchell High School will have a new Activities Director and Dean of Students. Mitchell head girls golf coach Kaci Kearns has been named to the positions. Kearns has been working in the Mitchell Public School System for a little over 20 years and has been head coach of the girls golf program for 13 seasons.
Riley Baird, Lilli Nice and Kelsey Clark all had three RBI as Nanticoke Area routed rival Hanover Area 18-3 in four innings in Wyoming Valley Conference softball Wednesday. Tiffany Brogan and Shaylee Heffron each had a triple for Nanticoke Area. Clark...
Connie M. Fengel, age 66 of Riverton, IA passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, NE. Connie May (Ward) Fengel was born on September 24, 1955 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, NE. She went to grade school in Riverton and then attended Farragut High School where she graduated with the Class of 1973. She furthered her education at Iowa Western Community College where she obtained her Associate of Arts in 1989 and then Buena Vista College where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1991. She began her teaching career as a substitute for the Farragut, Shenandoah and Essex School Districts. Connie did this from 1992 to 1999. During this time she took classes through the University of Iowa where she got her Early Childhood Endorsement in 1997. She opened a preschool in home in 1995 and continued that until 1999. She then worked for Head Start in Shenandoah and Hamburg before retiring in 2014.
Jason Lazar had two doubles and three RBI as Hazleton Area routed Berwick 11-1 in five innings Wednesday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball. Luke Russo added two RBI. Antonio Doganiero pitched three innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts to pick...
STERLING, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team earned a split with Northeastern Junior College in North Empire Conference action Wednesday at Sterling, Colorado. The first game saw the Cougars get home runs from Dillon Fabricus and Eli Hernandez and received clutch pitching in earning the 7-5...
KEARNEY — Second-ranked Lexington protected its ranking Tuesday evening with a 3-0 win over Kearney Catholic at Ted Baldwin Park. Playing with the wind at their backs, the Minutemen (13-2) scored all three of their goals in the first half. Miguel Raymundo scored Lexington’s first two goals with assists...
GRETNA, Neb. -- Gretna quarterback Zane Flores announced his commitment to Oklahoma State Monday on Twitter. The three-star recruit had eight other offers, though he did not have one from home state Nebraska. He said on Twitter, "Big thanks to all my friends, family, coaches, the community of Gretna, and...
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for most of western Nebraska and nearly the entire panhandle until 7 p.m. tonight. A red flag warning means low temperature, low humidity, and strong winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger. The only towns...
FAIRBURY, NE — A wrestler from Fairbury has announced his plans for the next level. Fairbury’s Kazz Hyson will continue his wrestling career at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. Hyson is a two-time state qualifier. He signed his letter of intent in front of a several of his teammates and friends.
