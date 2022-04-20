ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents offered tips after Dallas teen human trafficking case

By Deborah Gaines, J.D. Miles
CBS DFW
At risk warning signs for child sex trafficking 02:44

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - More disturbing details are emerging from the story of a 15-year-old North Texas teenager who went missing during a Dallas Mavericks game on April 8.

A total of eight suspects are in jail after police say three of them lured the North Richland Hills teen from the American Airlines Center in Dallas to a motel in Oklahoma City.

The girl was found 10 days later but not before nude photos of her were posted on a website promoting prostitution.

Kenneth Nelson, 43, Sarah Hayes, 32, and 20-year-old Karen Gonzales are all facing charges for human trafficking and distributing child pornography. Steven Hill, 35, has been charged with second degree rape.

Local agencies that work with child sex trafficking victims say there are a number of red flags that parents can look for if their child is being groomed.

Caroline Roberts is an attorney for Children At Risk who says victims often are lured with expensive gifts. "I think it makes those girls feel special and loved but then really it's a trap," she said. "Almost it's like blackmail [with them saying] 'I did this for you now you owe me.'"

Roberts says parents should also make not when their children have extra phones that they are not aware of or in control of, when a significantly older girlfriend or boyfriend comes into the picture, and if things like motel or hotel keys are found.

The victim in this case, who we are no longer identifying because of her age and the crime, is back in Texas.

Other warning signs of teens at risk are depression, sleep disorders, and trying to avoid monitoring of their internet and phone activity.

"I know it's not popular. I have teens at home myself and there is debate about privacy and I understand that, but the exposure and the risk is so great," said Chelsea Robertson, who works at POETIC, an organization in Dallas that offers therapy and schooling to as many as a 100 child sex trafficking victims at a time.

The other four people arrested in connecting with the Dallas case face charges including robbery, promoting prostitution, and receiving, possessing or concealing stolen property.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Missing Teen From Texas Found Safe

The 15-year-old girl missing from North Richland Hills, Texas has been found safe according to Oklahoma City police. Three arrests have been made following the disappearance of a teen from Texas. : Missing Texas Teenager Believed To Be In Oklahoma City Metro. 15-year-old Natalie Cramer was reported missing out of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
DFW Community News

3 men arrested in February DeSoto shooting that left 2 teens injured

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for a double shooting that left a man and woman, both 17, wounded on February 26, 2022. Vito Disce Green, 18, Malik Jackson, 24, and Roosevelt Jerome King, 19, all of DeSoto, were arrested on April 15, 2022 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
DESOTO, TX
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens to Woods for Flashing Gang Signs Online, Had Them Brutally Murdered

The trial began Monday for a young woman from Central Islip, N.Y., who is accused of luring five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, an admitted member of the MS-13 gang, is charged with convincing the victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into meeting up at a wooded area to smoke marijuana.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Rape#Sex Trafficking#Dallas Mavericks#Children At Risk
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage arrested

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.Investigators found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
