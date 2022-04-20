ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Playground Guide: Pākī Community Park in Waikīkī

By Laura Dornbush
honolulumagazine.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayground Guide is a new monthly guide to our favorite playgrounds on Oʻahu. We first visited Pākī Community Park with my son’s baby playgroup when he was 2 years old. Now as a 5-year-old, he still loves this oasis for families nestled under several massive monkeypod trees at the base of...

www.honolulumagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Remodeled playground at James D. Kriegh Park opens in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley town leaders will gather to show off a new playground at James D. Kriegh Park Thursday morning, March 24. The playground has been closed since early February to install new equipment and a ribbon-cutting will take place at 10:30 am. The previous...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Families love this Phoenix-area park for its inclusive playground and more. Here's a guide

Rio Vista Community Park in Peoria is not your average outdoor space.  This 52-acre city park has an extensive list of attractions, including in-demand amenities such as an urban fishing lake and a skate park. Visitors can run, walk, bike ride or take a group fitness class. A playground and splash pad are fun for little kids, and spacious picnic ramadas are available for rent. ...
PEORIA, AZ
WTVM

ADA accessible playground to come to Auburn park

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new ADA-accessible playground is coming to Town Creek Park on Gay Street in Auburn. The playground is currently under construction, and if weather permits should be completed soon. The city of Auburn has asked parents not to allow their children to enter the playground or...
AUBURN, AL
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney Park Project raises over $711,000 for new Legion Park playground

SIDNEY – Construction on a new playground in Legion Park in Sidney will begin next month. Sidney Park Project committee members announced Thursday afternoon they’ve reached their $700,000 goal. “Sidney is alive, well and thriving,” Park Project Team Member, Sarah Sinnett said. “We can’t thank our donors enough....
SIDNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
WITN

Community celebrates new Martin Marietta Park

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The city of New Bern held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Martin Marietta Park on Friday. The park is now the largest in New Bern. The ribbon-cutting was for phase one. Officials say there is much more to come. “Martin Marietta park was designed to...
NEW BERN, NC
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
GATOR 99.5

Hotels Hope You Never Find Out About These Dirty Secrets

There are four dirty secrets in the hotel industry that they never want you to learn about. Reddit went viral after someone asked hotel employees to spill their dirtiest secrets. And we won't blame you if you switch to camping after this. Here are four things hotels won't tell you:
LIFESTYLE
103.3 WKFR

The Abandoned Old Mansion in the Michigan Woods

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In a secluded, undisclosed Michigan location, an old mansion sits decaying in the woods... Judging by the outside of this place, it looks like it may have...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playgrounds#Picnic Tables#Parks Recreation#Playground Equipment#Birthday Parties#Playground Guide#O Ahu#Diamond Head
ABC 4

Looking for a great alternative to a vacation rental for your aging parents?

(The Daily Dish) Today on the Daily Dish, Nicea is relaxing poolside with Emily Havens, Director of Marketing at Ovation Sienna Hills to talk about their snowbird program. This program allows for them to take anyone on a short-term stay at any time of the year which is a great alternative to vacation rentals and owning a second home. They offer a monthly rental option, so living there on a short-term stay is convenient.
MARKETING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
97.5 KISS FM

PEEK INSIDE Massive North Pasco River Estate Worth $1.99 Million

The first word out of my mouth when I ran across this North Pasco river estate was - WOW! This home is truly a desert oasis – it has everything for living in the desert of Eastern Washington. It has just over 6,000 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a beautiful pool, outdoor grilling/kitchen area, and sits on 1.45 acres of low-maintenance landscaping – giving more time for the owner to relax by the pool and take in the view of the river – which flows right by the front yard.
PASCO, WA
tripsavvy.com

Khao Sok National Park: The Complete Guide

62 Tambon Khlong Sok, Amphoe Phanom, Chang Wat Surat Thani 84250, Thailand. Khao Sok National Park in Thailand combines an aquatic and wilderness experience into one expansive park. Covering 285 square miles in Surat Thani Province south of Phuket, the park consists of a 64 square-mile artificial reservoir (Cheow Lan Lake) surrounded by karst cliffs and old-growth jungle.
TRAVEL
homedit.com

Bathroom Window Curtains For Privacy and Style

When it comes to bathroom windows, natural light is a wonderful thing, but privacy in the bathroom is essential. Bathroom window curtains provide privacy and can add a wonderful splash of color or pattern to an otherwise neutral room. Let’s dive into some of the basics of the types of bathroom curtains that work well in this intimate space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

A 200-Square-Foot 1984 Holiday Rambler Travel Trailer Is the Very Definition of ‘Texas Chic’

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’ve been passionate about tiny homes and particularly vintage campers since I was in college where I had a Pinterest board full of old Shastas and canned ham trailers. While I could likely never live in such a small space full time, I adore them and prefer to vacation and escape to unique small spaces. I’m also very interested in real estate and love how financially accessible travel trailers could be as short term rentals. After looking for years, I saw a partially renovated 1984 Holiday Rambler travel trailer on Facebook Marketplace one day and knew it could make an amazing “game day” rental for Texas A&M University and other events. I had no experience renovating a camper and had only stayed in one once, but I’ve found I can figure most things out with enough Googling. The camper had already been gutted, sealed, and had the walls rebuilt, which spared me from the worst inevitable camper issue — leaks and water damage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
AOL Corp

This floating yacht villa in Florida has a rooftop deck, hot tub, and panoramic glass windows

You deserve a vacation — one that's unlike any other. One that's cool, stylish, and unique. Enter: The Yacht Villa in Florida. Offered by The Nightfall Group, a VIP travel concierge and luxury rentals service, the property is a first-of-its-kind autonomous floating villa located off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. Though it's shaped like a yacht, don't expect to take the vessel out for a cruise as it's permanently docked 20 feet above the water.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy