Eugene, OR

Dan Lanning shares Oregon update ahead of spring game

By Griffin McVeigh
Dan Lanning is wrapping up his first-ever spring practice as a head coach, with Oregon set to host their annual spring game on Saturday. Just one practice on Thursday remains before the exhibition, with another scheduled for next Monday to put a bow on the progress the Ducks have made.

Ahead of the spring game, Lanning gave an update on the program, talking about what it’s like to work with the players on an everyday basis. He said the group is a fun one to coach and he’s excited for some of the Oregon fans to see the talent live in action come Saturday.

“I love coaching these guys every day,” Lanning said. “It’s a fun group, they come to work and certainly, they know there’s a lot of things we can improve on. It’s a fun group to coach. We have some talent on our roster that I am excited to see what they can do. I know they want everyone to be there the 23rd to see them in action.”

Oregon has put together some of the best recruiting classes in the Pac-12 over the years, giving Lanning a lot of talent to work with during Year One. Former On3 Consensus five-star prospects such as Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell are ready to lead the team, while there’s still a quarterback battle going on.

Answers will be provided on Saturday, where Lanning says the format will be similar to a traditional game. Oregon will be wanting to compete for another Pac-12 title and finishing off the spring strong is just the first step.

Dan Lanning preparing for transfer portal entries

He hasn’t been at the head of the program long, but Lanning is adjusting well to his new role. After practice on Saturday, Lanning addressed the progress of the team so far through spring practice. And along with that, the Ducks headman explained what kind of role the transfer portal will play and if they are preparing for a possible wave of transfer portal entries.

“It’s going to be part of the process. It’s already part of the process, you know. So it doesn’t change a lot. Within the week, we monitor it and we keep track of it,” said Lanning. “I mean it’s gonna be something that happens in college athletics and sports, so we’re certainly ready for it.”

This offseason, the transfer portal has not been kind to Oregon. In the month of April alone, the Ducks have lost three offensive linemen to the transfer portal. However, only interior offensive lineman Jonathan Denis has found a new home. With a spring game right around the corner, the ducks could see more players flocking to the portal before the May 1 deadline.

Comments / 0

