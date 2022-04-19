ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

'You inhaled it': Man inhales drill bit during dental visit

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 1 day ago

KENOSHA, Wis. — A routine trip to the dentist was anything but normal — after an Illinois man inhaled the dentist's drill bit and had to go to the hospital to get it removed last month. Tom Jozsi, 60, told WISN-TV that he was at the dentist...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisn Tv#Ct
Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

