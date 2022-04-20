Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game rosters, draft results

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman faces the challenge this spring of preparing his players for a season, while at the same time protecting them from injury. (Notre Dame Athletics)

Notre Dame spent Wednesday morning drafting the teams for the upcoming Blue-Gold Game.

The Irish split their roster in half for the annual scrimmage by selecting two captains and head coaches to assemble teams via a draft. Former Notre Dame running back and current student Jerome Bettis was the draft’s commissioner and tossed the coin to determine the first pick. From there, teams alternated selections from a specific position group until all players from that position were chosen. All graduate students were pre-assigned to teams.

Quarterback Tyler Buchner will not play in the game due to ankle injury suffered while descending a flight of stairs Tuesday evening, head coach Marcus Freeman said. He walked into the draft wearing a brace on his right ankle. Quarterback Drew Pyne was not draftable and will play for both teams.

Other players out for the game are defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, tight end Cane Berrong, linebacker JD Bertrand, center Pat Coogan, wide receiver Avery Davis, cornerback Cam Hart, defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina, offensive lineman Billy Schrauth, offensive lineman Joey Tanona, offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson and wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr.

Cornerback Jayden Bellamy, running back Chris Tyree and defensive end Tyson Ford are questionable. Offensive tackle Tosh Baker, safety Houston Griffith, rover Jack Kiser, running back Jadarian Price, wide receiver Lorenzo Styles and wide receiver Jayden Thomas are probable.

The Blue-Gold Game is Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on Peacock premium. Defensive line coach Al Washington will lead the Blue team, while running backs coach Deland McCullough is the Gold head coach. Griffith is the Blue captain and Hart is the Gold captain.

Here are the full rosters and round-by-round draft results.

Notre Dame Team Blue roster

Quarterbacks: Drew Pyne, Ron Powlus III, Tyler Buchner (out)

Running backs: Logan Diggs, Audric Estime, Chase Ketterer, Sam Assaf

Wide receivers: Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Matt Salerno, Avery Davis (out), Chase Dixon, Jack Polian

Tight ends/fullbacks: Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood, Barret Liebentritt, Andrew Yanoshak, Cane Berrong (out)

Offensive linemen: Blake Fisher, Tosh Baker, Andrew Kristofic, Josh Lugg, Jarrett Patterson (out), Brennan Wicks, Quinn Murphy

Defensive linemen: DE Rylie Mills, DT Jacob Lacey, DE Alex Ehrensberger, DE Joshua Burnham, DT Jason Onye, DE Isaiah Foskey, DT Jayson Ademilola (out)

Linebackers: Marist Liufau, Jordan Botelho, Junior Tuihalamaka, Will Schweitzer, JD Bertrand (out), Christian Opperman

Safeties: Ramon Henderson, Justin Walters, Houston Griffith, Eddie Scheidler

Cornerbacks: Clarence Lewis, Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, TaRiq Bracy, Jaden Simonson

Specialists: kicker Blake Grupe, punter Bryan Dowd, long snapper Alex Peitsch

Notre Dame Team Gold roster

Quarterbacks: Drew Pyne, Steve Angeli

Running backs: Chris Tyree, Jadarian Price, Chris Velotta

Wide receivers: Jayden Thomas, Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins Jr. (out), Henry Cook, Conor Ratigan, Moses Rogers, Griffin Eifert

Tight ends/fullbacks: Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman, Charlie Selna, Hakim Sanfo

Offensive linemen: Zeke Correll, Joe Alt, Michael Carmody, Rocco Spindler, Caleb Johnson, Joey Tanona (out), Billy Schrauth (out), Pat Coogan (out)

Defensive linemen: DT Howard Cross III, DT Gabriel Rubio, DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah, DE Aiden Gobaira, DE Osita Ekwonu, DT Tyson Ford, DE Justin Ademilola, DT Aidan Keanaaina (out)

Linebackers: Jack Kiser, Prince Kollie, Jaylen Sneed, Nolan Ziegler, Bo Bauer, Colin Gutzmer

Safeties: Brandon Joseph, Xavier Watts, Marty Auer, DJ Brown, Mike Graves

Cornerbacks: Jaden Mickey, Philip Riley, Jayden Bellamy, Cam Hart (out)

Specialists: kicker/punter Chris Salerno, kicker Josh Bryan, long snapper Michael Vinson

First round: offensive line

First pick: center Zeke Correll (gold)

Second pick: tackle Blake Fisher (blue)

Third pick: tackle Joe Alt (gold)

Fourth pick: tackle Tosh Baker (blue)

Fifth pick: OL Michael Carmody (gold)

Sixth pick: guard Andrew Kristofic (blue)

Seventh pick: Rocco Spindler (gold)

Eighth pick: guard Quinn Murphy (blue)

Ninth pick: tackle Caleb Johnson (gold)

Tenth pick: tackle Brennan Wicks (blue)

Second round: wide receivers

First pick: Lorenzo Styles (blue)

Second pick: Jayden Thomas (gold)

Third pick: Deion Colzie (blue)

Fourth pick: Conor Ratigan (gold)

Fifth pick: Jack Polian (blue)

Sixth pick: Griffin Eifert (gold)

Seventh pick: Chase Dixon (blue)

Third round: tight ends

First pick: Michael Mayer (gold)

Second pick: Mitchell Evans (blue)

Third pick: Kevin Bauman (gold)

Fourth pick: Davis Sherwood (blue)

Fifth pick: Charlie Selna (gold)

Sixth pick: Barret Liebentritt (blue)

Seventh pick: Hakim Sanfo (gold)

Eighth pick: Andrew Yanoshak (blue)

Fourth round: cornerbacks

First pick: Clarence Lewis (blue)

Second pick: Jaden Mickey (gold)

Third pick: Ryan Barnes (blue)

Fourth pick: Philip Riley (gold)

Fifth pick: Chance Tucker (blue)

Sixth pick: Jayden Bellamy (gold)

Seventh pick: Jaden Simonson (blue)

Fifth round: safeties

First pick: Brandon Joseph (gold)

Second pick: Ramon Henderson (blue)

Third pick: Xavier Watts (gold)

Fourth pick: Justin Walters (blue)

Fifth pick: Marty Auer (gold)

Sixth round: linebackers

First pick: Marist Liufau (blue)

Second pick: Jack Kiser (gold)

Third pick: Jordan Botelho (blue)

Fourth pick: Prince Kollie (gold)

Fifth pick: Junior Tuihalamaka (blue)

Sixth pick: Jaylen Sneed (gold)

Seventh pick: Will Schweitzer (blue)

Eighth pick: Nolan Ziegler (gold)

Seventh round: defensive line

First pick: DT Howard Cross III (gold)

Second pick: DE Rylie Mills (blue)

Third pick: DT Gabriel Rubio (gold)

fourth pick: NT Jacob Lacey (blue)

Fifth pick: DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah (gold)

Sixth: DE Alex Ehrensberger (blue)

Seventh pick: DE Aiden Gobaira (gold)

Eighth pick: DE Joshua Burnham (blue)

Ninth pick: DE Osita Ekwonu (gold)

10th pick: NT Jason Onye (blue)

11th pick: DT Tyson Ford (gold)

Eighth round: running backs

First pick: Logan Diggs (blue)

Second pick: Jadarian Price (gold)

Third pick: Audric Estime (blue)

Fourth pick: Chris Tyree (gold)

Fifth pick: Chase Ketterer (blue)

Sixth pick: Chris Velotta (gold)

Seventh pick: Sam Assaf (blue)

Ninth round: quarterbacks

First pick: Steve Angeli (gold)

Second pick: Ron Powlus III (blue)

Tenth round: specialists

First pick: K/P Brian Dowd (blue)

Second pick: LS Alex Peitsch (gold)

Third pick: K Josh Bryan (blue)

Fourth pick: K/P Chris Salerno (gold)

Trades

Gold traded Peitsch to Blue for Bryan.