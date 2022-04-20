NFL insider Adam Schefter reveals potential twist in Deebo Samuel contract dispute

Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Deebo Samuel showed he’s the entire package at wide receiver throughout last season. His versatility is unmatched, and it helped the San Francisco 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game. Naturally, the former South Carolina star is hoping to get paid this offseason.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers are willing to give Samuel his bag. However, the star wide receiver has thrown a wrench into things in an unexpected twist in the story.

“Listen, San Francisco wants to pay Deebo Samuel. But Deebo Samuel was the one who scrubbed the 49ers logos off his social media page,” stated Schefter, via ESPN’s NFL Live. “Deebo Samuel was the one who essentially, basically made it known he wanted to move on.

“San Francisco would pay Deebo Samuel today, tomorrow, the next day. It’s not hard to figure out what the contract would look like. We’ve seen some of the top numbers in the league. This, I think right now, is Deebo Samuel not wanting to get a deal done. It’s not San Francisco not willing to do the deal, the 49ers are ready. Deebo Samuel is the one who has put a halt to everything for right now.”

Could the bridge be burned in Samuel’s camp with San Francisco? Over the last couple days, multiple accounts have shared photos of the star wide receiver’s family members stating he wants to be traded. While it would be a coup for the 49ers in a return package, the franchise certainly doesn’t want to move on from their best offensive player.

Deebo Samuel wants to get paid, but whether he wants to remain with the 49ers remains to be seen. Until there’s a resolution, the football world will keep a close eye on the former South Carolina star wide receiver.

Deebo Samuel to skip 49ers on-field offseason programs

The wide receiver market has been drastically changed across the NFL this offseason. With a couple of major trades and some big-time contracts and extensions handed out during free agency, there are a few extension-eligible wideouts that are looking for new deals. With offseason programs set to begin shortly, a trio of NFL receivers will not be on the field with their respective teams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, Titans receiver A.J. Brown, and Commanders star Terry McLaurin will all be sitting out of on-field offseason program work as they shoot for new contracts. Samuel, Brown, and McLaurin, three of the top young receivers in the NFL, all have one year remaining on their deals after being selected in the second and third rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Titans and Commanders begin their offseason programs on Monday, and the 49ers begin on Tuesday.

Over the course of the offseason, a few massive deals have been given to wide receivers across the NFL. Tyreek Hill signed a four-year, $120 million deal after being traded to the Dolphins, and Davante Adams signed a five-year, $142.5 million deal after being dealt to the Raiders. Now, Samuel, Brown, and McLaurin are looking for their paydays with a year left before they can hit free agency.

Deebo Samuel was a second round pick in 2019, and he is coming off of a career-best 2021 season. This past year, he totaled 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He also added 365 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground. He was named an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.