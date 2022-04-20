Rigby Speech team takes state

James Alden Jones, 89, of Redding, California, passed away April 5, 2022. James was born October 8, 1932, in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, to Idris Jones and Gladys M Jones. James was drafted into the Army in 1953, and chose to be a medic. He received an honorable discharge on May 31, 1961. He married Ada Loraine Jones and they had two sons. In his early career, James worked as an aerospace engineer for Aerojet in Sacramento, California, designing rocket engines for the Titan missiles. He then went back to school to pursue a nuclear engineering career with Aerojet. Soon after, James was offered a position working for the D.O.E. in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He loved the mountains, so he did not hesitate to accept. James worked for the D.O.E. until he retired. When James moved to Idaho Falls, he joined both the Nordic Ski Patrol and the Ski Patrol at Kelly Canyon. Not long after, James joined a Mountain Climbing Club and over time he climbed all three of the Grand Tetons. When age prevented him from climbing or skiing, James bought a motorcycle and traveled with the Christian Motorcycle Association. He was a member of the New Life Church in Idaho Falls, which is now known as The Bridge Church. After 40 years of membership, James moved to Redding, California, to be with family. Family and church were his greatest passions in life. James is survived by his loving son, Steven Jones of Anderson, CA; grandsons, Bryan Jones, Darrel Paplia, Michael Jones, and Jason Jones; and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Loraine Jones, his parents, and son, David Rodney Jones. Services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. James 10/8/1932 - 4/5/2022Alden Jones.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO