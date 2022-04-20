ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby Speech team takes state

By EDNA GRANT The Jefferson Star
Post Register
 18 hours ago

Rigby High School’s Speech team, led by speech teacher Brock Sondrup, placed first in seven events at the State Speech Competition at Highland High School in Pocatello on April 9. Twenty-five students participated in the competition, each competing in one or two events, according to Sondrup. Out of...

