Cleveland, OH

WATCH: NFL insider provides latest update on Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
 22 hours ago
Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Since news broke a month ago of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson heading to the Cleveland Browns, the NFL world has wondered, what’s going to happen to Baker Mayfield? The former Oklahoma Sooners phenom is looking for a new organization and in the meantime, skipping the offseason workout program.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport discussed why Mayfield’s decision to stay home benefits both parties and where he could end up next.

“Baker Mayfield stays at home while they introduce Deshaun Watson, new QB1 of the Cleveland Browns in the building, working with his teammates,” Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. “They’re full speed ahead on their new starting quarterback. As far as their old quarterback, a lot of intrigue, a lot of options for Baker Mayfield, who we should note is still rehabbing a very serious injury. He had surgery on a torn labrum on his left side, so he is still doing his rehab. But him showing up and being a distraction, would not help anyone.”

“The better question is, what happens to Baker Mayfield?” Rapoport continued. “Do the Carolina Panthers decide that the best option for them is trading for him before the draft so they don’t have to take a quarterback at six? It’s possible. If they do take a quarterback at six and decide that Baker Mayfield’s salary is too much then maybe we see a situation where the Browns just hold on to him, have to come to training camp so he doesn’t lose his money, and then figure out what to do with him during training camp.”

Mayfield’s large price tag could hold teams back

A major hiccup to a potential trade is Baker Mayfield’s contract, which is set to pay him over $18 million next season. Watson could still be facing discipline from the NFL, but it still appears that Mayfield is on his way out of Cleveland. The relationship between him and the organization appears to have hit an irreparable point, and he is owed a lot of money to sit around as a backup.

The Browns drafted Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. Since coming to Cleveland, Mayfield has led the Browns to a 29-30 regular-season record in four years. He has thrown for 14,125 yards with 92 touchdowns and 56 touchdowns in his NFL career.

This past season, Mayfield battled through shoulder injuries but still played in 14 games, throwing for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Most draft analysts currently predict the Carolina Panthers to go ahead with a quarterback selection at No. 6 overall. Which quarterback they go with is still very much in the air. Despite a prior relationship between head coach Matt Rhule and Pittsburgh star Kenny Pickett, Mel Kiper and Todd McShay are currently rolling with Liberty’s Malik Willis to Carolina.

