Auburn, AL

Morning reads: Auburn baseball escapes, latest mock drafts, Top Golf arrives and more

By Justin Hokanson about 5 hours
 17 hours ago
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Good morning, Auburn fans, and welcome to the Morning Reads. Every day, we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers’ athletics. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Auburn football, recruiting, basketball, baseball and much more in Morning Reads.

Auburn escapes

Auburn baseball started a five-game home stand on Tuesday night against Alabama State and escaped with a win. The Tigers were 3-19 with runners in scoring position, but managed to squeak it out. Butch Thompson said, “we hung around and got the job done.”

Julian Phillips is visiting…that’s huge

Jeffrey Lee reported on Tuesday evening that five-star Phillips set up his visit to Auburn. That’s something assistant Steven Pearl has been working hard to make happen. It’s also one reason Auburn isn’t going all out for Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield at the moment. Phillips is a higher priority. Bruce Pearl talked about getting the right “fit” if they were to add players to the front line to accompany Jaylin Williams and the crew. I’d imagine Yohan Traore, Johni Broome and Julian Phillips would certainly fit the bill. We’ll see how it shakes out. It’s still going to be a tough pull for Auburn, but landing the visit is a massive first step.

Roger McCreary projected second-round in ESPN’s latest mock draft

Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have released their latest three-round NFL mock draft. Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary is slated in the second round at pick No. 50 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Most mock drafts these days have McCreary in that early to middle of the second round space. McCreary’s instincts and toughness are his best attributes. His size is a negative, which is why he isn’t in the first round.

Too early for a 2023 Bracketology?

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his way-too-early Bracketology for next season’s NCAA Tournament. Lunardi has Auburn slated as a 5 seed in the Midwest region, starting their journey in Denver. What’s interesting is that Birmingham, Alabama is returning as a host site for the opening rounds next year. Can you imagine if Auburn somehow found themselves in Birmingham? What an opportunity, but it could take earning a 1 seed, we’ll see. Lunardi has Kentucky as the overall No. 1 seed.

CBS Sports ranks the top 20 hoops transfers available

CBS Sports ranked the top 20 college basketball transfers available and Morehead State’s Johni Broome made the list at No. 12. The power forward visited Auburn recently and it could come down to the Tigers and Florida. Broome talked about his visit to Auburn Live. If Auburn can land Broome, it would be the second straight season of landing arguably a top ten transfer target. Last year, the Tigers landed Walker Kessler, widely considered a top five transfer target.

CBS Sports also updated their latest Top-25-and-1 rankings list. Auburn is currently at No. 14, and that’s factoring in the losses of Jabari Smith and Kessler. The addition of Traore helps, and the additions of either Broome of Phillips would help even more.

Former 5-star transfers from Alabama to Texas

Former five-star wideout Agiye Hall announced his new home on Tuesday. Hall was poised for a breakout season for Alabama this fall, but was recently dismissed from the team. So, where’s he going? Texas, of course. That’s where former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is building a program. Hall is the fourth addition to the Texas roster from Alabama in Sarkisian’s tenure along with Ben Davis, Jahleel Billingsley, and Keilan Robinson. He joins Billingsley, Isaiah Neyor, Ryan Watts, and Quinn Ewers as additions to the portal ahead of the upcoming season.

Analyzing quarterbacks over the last 10 years in the NFL Draft

Mike Huguenin wrote about the quarterback draft class for this year, and took a deep dive into the last ten years. The SEC has only produced four of the 33 first-round draft picks over the last ten years. That includes Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones and Johnny Manziel.

Top Golf and Auburn collide

Top Golf has officially come to Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Top Golf Stadium Tour will be in Auburn for four straight days, starting on Thursday. You can purchase tickets, and it seems like a pretty cool experience.

