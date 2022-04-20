ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Lane Kiffin assesses Ole Miss quarterback competition ahead of spring game

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBNQS_0fEeEBsb00
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images.

With former star quarterback Matt Corral now heading to the NFL, Ole Miss is tasked with selecting a new starting signal-caller ahead of the 2022 season. While the Rebels have spent the last month-and-a-half going through spring practices, Ole Miss’ quarterbacks have been putting in plenty of work – which has allowed head coach Lane Kiffin to get a better idea of who his starter will be this coming season.

Kiffin has made it clear on multiple occasions throughout the spring practice period that Ole Miss’ starting quarterback competition is between Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart. While Altmyer played backup to Corral in 2021 and threw for 192 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, Dart transferred in from USC – where he tallied 1,353 passing yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions a season ago.

As the two quarterbacks have been competing all throughout spring practice, they’ll have the chance to showcase their skills in front of Ole Miss fans on Saturday as the Rebels play their annual “Grove Bowl” spring game in Oxford. Ahead of the game, Kiffin met with the media Tuesday and assessed the quarterback competition between Altmyer and Dart.

“I think up and down,” Kiffin said. “I think both guys have done good things, made big plays. Seems like they’re both kind of never on. One will have a good day, the other will turn it over and then switch the other day.

“That’s a good competition. … Doing some new things on offense. But the guys – both guys – really not a ton of playing time. Jaxson’s had more but it wasn’t with us, so not a lot of carryover there.”

Ole Miss’ Grove Bowl is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET Saturday – and all eyes will be on Altmyer and Dart to see how they perform.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Here's a video of Nick Saban brutally shutting down a player trying to give losers of the Alabama spring game a piece of cake

You don’t get to where Nick Saban has gotten to—seven national championships, 10 SEC titles, cult-like status across the sports world—without being a bit of a hardass. Nice guys finish last, and Saban doesn’t finish last. No way, no how, not going to happen. A lot like his NFL counterpart Bill Belichick, Saban has crafted an entire motivational ethos out of a frown, and while there’s certainly more warmth to him than meets the eye (or media, as it were), it’s more flicker than flame.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Star, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
The Spun

Former SEC Quarterback Reveals His 1 Concern With Alabama

It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Colin Kaepernick says his decision to take knee during national anthem was GOOD for NFL's profits and takes credit for $6bn spike in Nike's valuation as he pleads with league bosses to let him return

Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL's bottom line. Speaking in a newly-released interview, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also took issue with claims made by league executives that re-hiring him would be 'bad for business'. 'When...
NFL
The Spun

Coach K’s Grandson Is Reportedly Transferring From Duke

With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Rebels#Ole Miss
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s Controversial Remarks

For once, another college football coach actually agrees with Dabo Swinney. Believe it or not it’s Lane Kiffin. Swinney recently discussed the college football landscape and how it’s changed due to NIL. He went as far to say the game needs to be “blown up.”. “I think...
NFL
deseret.com

This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State

Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
41K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy