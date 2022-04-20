KSR Today: Good news on the way?

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Good morning, fans of University of Kentucky sports and the ridiculous manner in which we present them. Welcome to another offseason day. At least it’s supposed to be a beautiful one, maybe with some very good news in some form or fashion?

Basketball insider Andrew Slater is hinting at some positive news too:

I know the potential news of which Matt speaks, and cross your fingers because it is indeed very good. So much so that I’m going to continue with the rundown before I say any more.

Baseball fell to No. 13 Louisville

The woes continue for the Kentucky Baseball team. Last night, the Cats lost at No. 13 Louisville 4-2, their third straight defeat. Kentucky was unable to recover from a Louisville home run in the first inning and left 10 runners on base. The Cats had the tying run (Daniel Harris IV) on second base in the ninth but Chase Estep’s grounder to third was quickly scooped up, Harris was tagged out, and the game was over.

The Cats are now 21-16 on the season and host No. 19 Vanderbilt (25-10, 7-8 SEC) in a three-game series this weekend. Needless to say, a win over the Vandy Boys would go a long way to helping Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament chances.

Softball travels to Eastern Kentucky

Elsewhere on the diamond, the No. 9/12 Kentucky Softball team travels to Richmond to play Eastern Kentucky tonight. The game starts at 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+. Rachel Lawson’s squad is 29-11 this season, 9-6 in SEC play, while EKU is 7-31 this year, 3-12 in Atlantic Sun play. The Cats are 27-7 all-time vs. EKU, 15-0 in the Rachel Lawson era. Hopefully, that streak extends to 16-0 tonight to give Kentucky some momentum heading into this weekend’s series vs. Missouri in Lexington.

Speaking of softball, congrats to Erin Coffel, who won NFCA/Louisville Slugger National Player of the Week and SEC Co-Player of the Week yesterday. The sophomore shortstop hit .667 with eight hits (three home runs), 10 RBI, and three runs scored in Kentucky’s win over Louisville and the series at No. 7/6 Arkansas last week.

Devin Booker dropped 31 points in a half…before being injured

Do you want the good BBNBA news first or the bad? Let’s start with the good. Devin Booker scored 31 points in the first half of the Suns vs. Pelicans last night. He was 12-18 from the floor and 7-10 from three-point range. After one of those shots, he dapped up a baby, a moment so wholesome it’s taking over the internet.

Okay, bad news time. Booker suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter and didn’t play the rest of the game. The Suns lost to the Pelicans 125-114, bringing the series to 1-1. Those first-half Booker highlights, tho…

Elsewhere in the league, the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 115-105 to take a 2-0 lead. Tyler Herro had 15, Bam Adebayo 9. The Memphis Grizzlies routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 to even their series at 1-1. Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Ja Morant almost had a triple-double (23 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds).

Here’s tonight’s schedule. What will Tyrese Maxey do in Game 3 vs. the Raptors?

7:00 PM (TNT): Nets vs. Celtics (Game 2, Boston leads 1-0)

8:00 PM (NBATV): 76ers vs. Raptors (Game 3, Philly leads 2-0)

9:30 PM (TNT): Bulls vs. Bucks (Game 2, Milwaukee leads 1-0)

The renovated Rupp Arena looks good

Work continues downtown at the Central Bank Center. Yesterday, the Rupp Arena social media team showed off the progress on Instagram. Check out the airy new lobby and spiffy outdoor space featuring the original Rupp Arena court.

Tom Crean fell for a TikTok prank

Poor Tom Crean and his weird tongue are going viral after a high school basketball player flipped his camera on him for a TikTok prank:

Rest In Peace, Bill Gatton

If you’ve spent time around the University of Kentucky, you undoubtedly recognize Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton’s name. The well-known businessman, philanthropist, and UK alumnus passed away yesterday at the age of 89. He was the school’s biggest benefactor. A native of Muhlenberg County, Gatton went to college at UK and then the Wharton School of Business. After school was done, he built his automobile dealership empire in Tennessee and continually gave back to UK, donating over $70 million to the school for many construction projects and scholarship initiatives. UK’s business and economics school is named in his honor and yesterday, tributes poured in on social media.

Matt and the gang will be at KSBar and Grille for today’s show, and if you need more incentive to come than pure entertainment and delicious food, Matt teased that a lucky listener in the house could win a prize. Not just your run-of-the-mill prize like one of Ryan’s free t-shirts that have been sitting in the office for a few years, but an actual cool prize. What is it? You’ll have to come out to find out. On your way, turn on the KSR Preshow to hear what Billy and Shannon are up to.