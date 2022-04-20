Former Penn State assistant lands NFL job; top 2024 defender to visit this weekend: Newsstand

Former Penn State assistant coach David Corley has landed a NFL job.

Penn State news, notes, and updates for April 20 include recruiting intel, news of a former assistant landing an NFL job, and more.

The Lions will also hold their final Wednesday practice of the spring today as they continue preparations for the Blue-White game.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about Penn State and athletics.

We start with recruiting.

Pittsburgh Central Catholic On3 Consensus four-star linebacker Anthony Speca will visit Saturday. The Class of 2024 standout is ranked No. 210 overall and as a top-20 player at his position. He last visited Penn State back in November and has already seen Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Michigan this spring.

Speca is one of many recruits who will be in town to check out the spring finale at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network will televise the event.

In other recruiting news, the Lions sent out a few new offers on Tuesday. They went to:

In other news, another former Penn State assistant coach has landed an NFL job.

Back on Monday, The Athletic reported that John Donovan had joined the Green Bay Packers as a senior analyst. On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the hiring of David Corley as assistant quarterbacks coach. Corley, of course, spent just one season as the Lions’ receivers coach. He was originally hired to lead the running backs but had his role shifted when the Lions hired Ja’Juan Seider away from Florida the same offseason.

Corley was Richmond’s running backs coach in 2021. In other Steelers/Penn State news, Marcus Allen signed a one-year deal with the team on Tuesday.

Headlines of the day

Penn State mock draft roundup: Former Nittany Lions should hear names called early and often in NFL draft: Gallen, PennLive

Penn State ST coordinator Stacy Collins balances return pros, cons: Bauer, BWI

Ex-Penn State football player Marcus Allen signs restricted free-agent tender with Pittsburgh Steelers: Allen, Daily Collegian

Explosive and intelligent, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen offer good first impressions at Penn State: Eckert, BWI

Keyvone Lee, Penn State running backs ‘have a lot to prove’ after 2021 struggles in ground game: Gallen, PennLive

Penn State coach James Franklin sets Blue-White Game priorities: Bauer, BWI

No Shortage of Praise for Ji’Ayir Brown in Secondary: Jones, Statecollege.com

Penn State corner Daequan Hardy talks offseason gains, teammates standing out, and more: Pickel, BWI

Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen are impressing Penn State football coaches, teammates: Scarcella, Reading Eagle

Quote of the day

“Having an opportunity to continue to evaluate our roster, the quarterback position, running back position, some of our young linebackers that need a bunch of reps. We want to continue to be able to evaluate our roster, stay healthy, and then be able to go into the offseason with a really good idea of where we’re at.

“I’ll set up individual meetings with all the players, give them the feedback that they need to work on, and the coaches will all hit the hit the road recruiting.”

—PSU coach James Franklin on his priorities for Saturday’s Blue-White game.