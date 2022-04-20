Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner OUT with ankle injury for Blue-Gold Game

Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner is pushing for the starting job this offseason. (Photo by Chad Weaver/BGI)

Much of the Notre Dame football spring practice slate has been spent surveying sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner. He was going to be the most intriguing player to watch in Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game.

Now, that won’t be the case.

Notre Dame’s head athletic trainer Rob Hunt announced Wednesday Buchner is unavailable to play Saturday. Junior quarterback Drew Pyne will play quarterback for both teams. Buchner walked into Wednesday’s Blue-Gold Game draft with a brace on his right ankle. He had a noticeable, slight limp. Head coach Marcus Freeman said Buchner rolled his ankle walking down a set of stairs Tuesday.

“We had a quarterbacks meeting, he left the quarterbacks meeting and it happened in the next 30 minutes,” Freeman said. “Unfortunate accident. He’s be out for the spring game, but he got 13 really, really good practices in. I’m pleased with that part of it.”

Buchner and Pyne have been battling all spring for the starting job. It’s a competition expected to drag well into preseason camp. Buchner played in 10 games last season. Pyne played in two. The duo spent time backing up graduate student Jack Coan.

Buchner’s true freshman season wasn’t necessarily indicative of the player he can be for Notre Dame. He said so himself this offseason. He was used as a run-first, pre-set package QB. This offseason, the playbook has been fully opened to him. Obviously, the same goes for Pyne — now entering his third season with the program.

Buchner completed 21 of 35 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in 2021. He ran 46 times for 336 yards and three scores. Pyne has completed 17 of 33 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in his two-year career. He is credited with seven carries for minus-two yards.

Buchner has more athletic upside, but Pyne has been entrenched as a fixture around the team for years now. Based on four practices that have been open for media viewing, Buchner has had a slight advantage in the head-to-head bout because of his ability to move freely in the pocket. His mobility is one of his best assets. He’s also improved as a passer. His growth in that area is paramount.

If both remain healthy, they’ll continue competing for reps in August.