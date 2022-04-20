ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvell Reese not ready for a decision yet after latest Ohio State visit

By Jeremy Birmingham about 6 hours
Arvell Reese took in the Ohio State spring football game in person. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Ohio State is hoping to wrap up the recruitment of Arvell Reese soon but the four-star linebacker still has a few things he needs to see.

