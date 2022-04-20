ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US lawmakers are warming up to the cannabis industry

By Alicia Wallace and CNN
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 19 hours ago

April is typically a pretty eventful month for the cannabis industry, with 4/20 celebrations bringing abundant attention — and sales .

But things have been heating up much earlier this year. In the first four days of April, the US House of Representatives ( once again and narrowly) passed a bill to decriminalize marijuana and then, days later, (overwhelmingly) approved legislation to ease barriers to cannabis research. In addition, Maryland lawmakers voted to put an adult-use cannabis measure on their state’s November ballot; New Mexico became the latest state to begin recreational sales; and this Thursday, New Jersey will start selling recreational cannabis .

The full-scale legalization of cannabis in America feels like it’s closer than ever: More states have passed recreational-use laws; comprehensive legislation is gaining attention — and votes — in Congress; and the industry continues to steamroll to maturity with a stream of mega-mergers, high value investments and steady sales.

“The fact that the House of Representatives has passed [the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act] in two successive sessions of Congress really is a sign that the end of federal prohibition is drawing near,” said Steven Hawkins, president and chief executive officer of the US Cannabis Council, a trade and lobbying organization.

However, while thisis an industry that has long held a “not if, but when” belief toward legalization , what’s viewed as inevitable is not necessarily imminent. The MORE Act, which mustered only three Republican votes, is not expected to succeed in the Senate. Additionally, a separate legalization bill that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to introduce this summer also might not garner the 60 votes needed to pass.

“In terms of passage of either [bill], it’s still a tough path ahead in the Senate,” Hawkins said. “But we’re not ruling anything out.”

A $27 billion industry

The absence of federal legalization has not slowed down one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States.

The cannabis industry reeled in an estimated $27 billion in sales in 2021, up 35% from 2020, according to data released earlier this month by MJBiz, a cannabis trade publication and events organizer. And in the next five years, it projects sales will nearly double.

“Right now, over 425,000 jobs in the economy are tied to the cannabis industry. With that, we see the continued increase for public support for legalization,” Hawkins said. “And we continue to see both red and blue states pass laws to legalize cannabis for either adult or medical use.”

As more states allow for cannabis sales, companies within the budding industry aren’t waiting for federal law changes to stake their claim.

In the past year, there have been a couple of multibillion-dollar mergers.The latest: Cresco’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Columbia Care. If the deal closes as expected in the fourth quarter, the combined company would have upward of 120 retail locations and dozens of facilities in 17 states and Washington, D.C.

“It sets us up very well if federal change happens any time soon,” Cresco CEO Charlie Batchell told CNN Business in an interview.

Other paths to legal reform

More than two-thirds of US states have legalized cannabis in some capacity: Of the 37 that have medical marijuana laws, 18 of them have recreational cannabis laws, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures . And more could be on theway. States such as Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island are debating recreational cannabis legalization. Petitiondrives and legislative efforts for medical marijuana programs are also underway in states such as Kansas, Nebraska, North Carolina and South Carolina, said Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies for the Marijuana Policy Project, a lobbying and advocacy organization.

One huge step toward broader reform is the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, which would make it easier for cannabis businesses to access banking services. Because marijuana remains illegal in the eyes of the federal government, and despite 2014 guidance from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network , some financialinstitutions have been wary of serving cannabis-related businesses for fear of violating anti-money laundering laws.

The SAFE Act bill is gaining momentum in Congress and is now in a good position to become law, Hawkins said.

Beyond making it easier for financial institutions to work with cannabis businesses, the SAFE Banking Act has long been touted as a public safety measure. Colorado Rep. Ed Perlmutter first introduced the legislation five years ago following deadly robberies at cash-only dispensaries.

Re-upping those safety concerns after anotherrecent stretch of criminal activity at dispensaries, Perlmutter asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to “put the muscle of the administration behind getting it passed.” Yellen responded that she was in support of the bill, in an exchange first reported by Marijuana Moment .

Other reforms, and evenfull-on legalization could come via other means, however, including the Farm Bill, said Rep. David Scott, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, in a tweet last month .Scott pushed for the Farm Bill to include a provision that would “eliminate barriers for small businesses and Black entrepreneurs to start legal cannabis companies under state law.”

But all these piecemeal approaches to legalization could end up backfiring, said South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace.

Mace last year introduced the States Reform Act, a bill that seeks to decriminalize cannabis, have it federally regulated like alcohol, impose a 3% excise tax, let states determine their own approaches and programs toward cannabis, and open up the doors to banking.

“It’s bad enough you get a multibillion-dollar industry operating in cash. That’s dangerous,” she said.

Bills that approach a singular issue like banking or research risk not passing muster in court, she said.

“That’s my fear. One, we do it right, constitutionally,” she said. “And, two, if we do a small piece of it, we’re not going to touch it for 20 years.”

An equitable industry

Policymakers and industry members also should not lose sight of how individuals, especially people of color, continue to be criminalized for activities that are now legal at the state level, said Amber Littlejohn, CEO of the Minority Cannabis Business Association.

“First and foremost, we need to get people out of prison, and we need to stop arresting people for doing things that folks are making lots of money doing,” she said.

Nationwide, Black people are 3.6 times more likely than White people to be arrested for a cannabis-related reason, despite similar usage rates, according to the American Civil Liberties Union .

People of color also face tremendous barriers operating within the industry. Attempts have been made to create paths into the industry for those with non-violent marijuana convictions whose communities were negatively impacted from the War on Drugs. But these efforts have largely been unsuccessful due to of state policies that limit licenses, fail to offer financial and business resources to people of color andthatbenefit deeper-pocketed multistate operators, Littlejohn said.

“I think one of the biggest problems is there seems to be an incredible disconnect between what people say they support and believe in and what [becomes law],” she said. “It’s up to us, the collective us, to be holding folks accountable.”

Cannabis in the Land of Enchantment

In New Mexico, the cannabis industry could generate more than $300 million annually in sales and $50 million in tax revenue over the next 12 months, as well as create 11,000 new jobs within the state in the next five years, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.

Between April 1-3, the first weekend of legal adult-use sales in New Mexico, cannabis retailers sold more than $5.2 million worth of recreational and medical products, Grisham said .

Parin Kumar, CEO and co-owner of the newly opened Vana Society cannabis store in Clovis, on the state’s eastern border, said she hasbeen seeing a steady stream of customers.

For small towns like Clovis that have been looking to diversify their economy, the burgeoning industry is a boon, expected to bring new jobs and tax revenue.

“Especially in communities like Clovis, the buildings, the infrastructure, the school need help, this definitely can do a lot for the community economically, ” Kumar said. “It feels like we’re giving back.”

The post US lawmakers are warming up to the cannabis industry appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
State
Colorado State
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Littlejohn
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Nancy Mace
WVNews

West Virginia Sen. Manchin applauds FERC policy shift on natural gas pipelines

WASHINGTON (WV NEWS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is praising a recently announced policy shift by the federal agency that oversees natural gas pipelines. On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said a plan to consider climate effects will now be considered a draft and will only apply to future projects, according to reporting from The Associated Press.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stocks That Moved On News Federal Legalization Bill Is Heading To House For Vote Next Week

HEXO (NASDAQ:ACB),. Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) Grow Generation (NASDAQ:GRWG) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Come and meet the leaders and CEOs from these companies and more at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference April 20-21...
U.S. POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more

The US oil industry doesn’t appear to be in any rush to come to the rescue of Americans struggling with high gas prices. Oil company CEOs say Wall Street is to blame. Fifty-nine percent of oil executives said investor pressure to maintain capital discipline is the primary reason publicly traded oil producers are restraining growth, […] The post Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DALLAS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Warming Up#Medical Marijuana#Congress#Expungement#The Us Cannabis Council
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Big Country News

Gas Price Relief Stimulus Payments Being Proposed in Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C - Some lawmakers in Congress are pushing for federal stimulus payments to reduce American's pain at the pump. "The Gas Rebate Act of 2022" is being proposed by Democrat Reps. Mike Thompson of California, Lauren Underwood of Illinois, and John Larson of Connecticut. Americans would get for an energy rebate of $100 per month for individuals, or $200 for couples, for each month the national average gas price exceeds $4 per gallon. Another $100 would also be added for each dependent. The national gas price average was $4.23 Thursday morning, according to AAA.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Biden Administration aims to distribute $2.9 billion in infrastructure spending

On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $2.9 billion for new competitive grants designed to improve U.S. transportation infrastructure, with the funding intended to bankroll highway, bridge and freight projects. Buttigieg said state, regional and local governments will be able to contend for the grant funding through three separate programs with a single application.
ILLINOIS STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy