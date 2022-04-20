The Bethel Annual Town and School Budget Referendum Passed on April 19, 2022

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) -As voters hit the polls for the upcoming election in April, they’ll get to weigh in on funding requests from several school districts across western Wisconsin. One school district is hoping its community will approve two referendums. “We are dealing with the original structure, 50 years...
RAYMOND – Voters in the Raymond School District will be asked to consider a $14.8 million bond issue to finance multiple improvements to the Raymond Elementary School, 2659 76th St. The referendum question will be on the Spring Election ballot for Tuesday, April 5. The school, which currently has...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some school districts in the Coulee Region will be keeping a close eye on the April 5 election. Sparta and West Salem are among the 39 districts putting non-recurring operating referendums on the spring ballot. The referendums are asking voters to approve an increase in...
In a recent appeal to the Amherst Town Council, a resident argued the community should take steps to distance itself from its namesake, Lord Jeffery Amherst, who advocated for biological warfare against indigenous people through the distribution of smallpox-infested blankets.
Town Moderator Mark Siegenthaler Tuesday affirmed the facemask requirement for next week’s Annual Town Meeting. “Masks will be worn except when speaking or asking questions during the meeting,” Siegenthaler announced through the town website. “Seating near the microphones will be restricted to maintain social distancing.”. Town meeting...
NORWALK, Conn. – A pair of Norwalk parents say their 13-year-old son was forced out of Norwalk Alternative Opportunities Program (NAOP) for violating a bathroom rule and made to wait outside for several hours before they could come get him. David Portillo and Elda Mas filed a notice in...
(WTNH) – Improvements are coming to the West Haven and Newington VA campuses. The clinical tower will be renovated, primary care treatment areas will be expanded, operating rooms will be upgraded, and more parking will be added. “We will have a new surgical tower, three stories high, just a stone’s throw in the back […]
Comments / 0