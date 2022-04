Unfortunately, everything must come to an end. As we look forward to crowning the 2022 Westby Syttende Mai Princess and her court very soon; we reminisce on this past year. A year filled with memories, laughs, jokes, pictures, and much more. First Attendant Anna Dregne and Second Attendant Raegan Davey and I were reminded frequently from our advisers that we were a “unique court.” This royalty court and their families have loved soaking up every minute of promoting and representing this generous community.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 28 DAYS AGO