ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

You’ve never had rogan josh like this before

By Prudence Wade
The Independent
The Independent
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gV9EZ_0fEe9tPn00

This rogan josh recipe hails from the Kashmir Valley, and is “very different to the one we are used to eating in the west”, says chef Romy Gill .

“Kashmiri Muslims tend to use praan, a type of shallot, plus garlic and cockscomb flower for colouring.”

Muslim rogan josh

Serves : 6-7

Ingredients :

1kg bone-in lamb leg, cut into pieces on the bone (ask your butcher to do this for you, if necessary)

1L water

15g garlic, crushed to a paste

1½ tsp salt

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

5cm cinnamon stick

4 whole cloves

6 green cardamom pods

2 black cardamom pods

3 dried bay leaves

2 tsp ground fennel

2 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

4 tsp shallot paste (see below)

1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder, dissolved in 3 tbsp water

200ml cockscomb flower extract (optional, see below)

½ tsp saffron strands soaked in 4 tsp lukewarm water

Steamed rice, to serve

For the shallot paste :

125g ghee

1kg shallots, peeled and finely chopped

For the cockscomb flower extract :

6-7 dried cockscomb flowers (you can buy online or from specialty stores, either whole or ground)

500ml water

Method :

1. Put the meat in a deep saucepan along with the water, crushed garlic and half a teaspoon of the salt. Boil for 20 minutes until the meat is half cooked. Skim off and discard any scum that rises to the surface. Remove from the heat and strain the cooking stock into a jug. Set the meat aside.

2. Make shallot paste: pour the ghee into a heavy-based saucepan and heat to 170C/340F on a digital thermometer. Alternatively, you can drop in a tiny piece of shallot: if it floats to the surface, then the ghee is hot enough; if it sinks, the ghee is not hot enough yet. Once the ghee is hot, add the chopped shallots in batches and fry until golden brown and crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon to a plate lined with paper towels to drain and cool. When the crispy golden shallots have cooled down, grind to a fine paste with a pestle and mortar. You must have patience to get the right consistency. Keep grinding until the mixture changes colour to creamy white and the texture becomes like a paste. If you don’t have a pestle and mortar, you can blitz in a blender, but the taste and texture won’t be the same. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator and use in dishes when required. It will keep for up to a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvWIP_0fEe9tPn00

3. Heat the oil in a large pan with a lid over a medium heat. Add the whole spices and bay leaves and cook for one minute, then add all the ground spices, along with the remaining one teaspoon of salt, the shallot paste and the chilli powder in its soaking water. Stir continuously until well combined.

4. If making your own cockscomb flower extract, add six to seven dried flowers to 500ml of boiling water. Leave to soak for 30 minutes, then strain through a muslin into a jar. It will keep for up to two weeks in the refrigerator.

5. Increase the heat to high and add the boiled meat. Sauté for about four minutes, then reduce the heat to low. Add the reserved cooking stock, cover and cook for 30-35 minutes until the meat is tender. Add the cockscomb flower extract (if using) and the soaked saffron. Mix well, and cook for a final two minutes.

6. Serve piping hot with rice.

‘On The Himalayan Trail: Recipes And Stories From Kashmir And Ladakh’ by Romy Gill (published by Hardie Grant, £27; photography by Matt Russell), available now.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Sub in pearl couscous for rice for a quick, creamy 'risotto'

Classic risotto is made with starchy medium-grain Italian rice, such as Arborio or carnaroli. It is toasted then cooked, sometimes slowly, over low heat as broth is ladled into the pan in stages. While the liquid absorbs, the cook stirs, stirs and keeps stirring. This “risotto,” from our book “COOKish,”...
RECIPES
KSDK

Recipe of the Day: Budget-saving Side Dish Rice Pilaf

½ cup fideo or angel hair pasta broken into 1-inch lengths. Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Heat a large saucepan over medium heat and add oil, swirling to coat the bottom of the pan. Stir in fideo and cook, stirring constantly, until the fideo browns, 3 to 4 minutes. Add onion, carrot, and raisins, and cook 1 to 2 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften. Stir in rice and sauté 1 minute, stirring constantly. Pour in broth and season the mixture with salt and pepper.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for split peas and coriander cream

Soak 250g of yellow split peas in cold water overnight (or put them in first thing in the morning for the evening). Drain them, tip them into a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil, then cook for about 20-25 minutes until tender enough to crush. Add a little salt about 15 minutes after they have come to the boil.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Food Drink#Kashmiri Muslims#Muslim
Idaho State Journal

Warm and fluffy rolls that bake up already buttery and sweet

Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
RECIPES
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Chef Ron warms your soul with Chicken and Dumplings

Chef Ron’s Lazy Sunday Chicken and Dumplings 1 cup salted butter 1 large onion finely diced 3 celery stalks finely diced 5 medium carrots peeled and finely chopped 3 cloves of garlic 1 bell pepper finely diced salt and pepper to taste 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 8 cups chicken stock make sure you use a flavorful one or add chicken bouillon cube to yours for […]
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Buttery Baked Rice

If you’re not already a baked rice convert, I can tell you from experience that after making baked rice once, there’s a good chance you’ll never go back to the stovetop method again. This method for making buttery baked rice is absolutely foolproof, and it truly couldn’t be easier.
RECIPES
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BHG

10 Best Indoor Plants for Beginners That You've Probably Never Heard Of

It's a familiar story: You snag a gorgeous houseplant from the nursery, only to have it languish a few months later, your gardening confidence plummeting with each fallen leaf. But that doesn't mean you should give up on houseplants altogether. There are plenty of indoor plants that will thrive with little fuss (and can even survive with less-than-optimal light or sporadic watering). And you don't have to stick with just a common spider plant. Here's a look at some of the best stylish, easy-care, and under-the-radar houseplants for beginners. These picks will bring drama to a room—but not your life.
GARDENING
Mashed

Outback Steakhouse Fans Will Love The Company's Latest Announcement

Every once in a while, Outback Steakhouse pulls out all the stops and decides to completely revamp their menu. Guilty Eats reports that the steakhouse chain decided to overhaul its menu back in 2020 and added in some items like a filet mignon and lobster, as well as a sirloin with a side of ribs. These protein-packed entrées may have gotten folks almost as excited as the Three Cheese Steak Dip or Bloomin' Fried Chicken that came out at the same time, per FSR magazine. The complete about-face took place as a result of the pandemic and new guidelines that the government put into place, and Outback Steakhouse responded in kind.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

The Independent

612K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy