4/20 celebrations return to San Francisco's Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park
City sanctioned 420 celebrations are set to return to San Francisco this year after they were cancelled for two years due to the pandemic. Now that they are returning, cannabis business owners think this will be a big boost for all of San Francisco's small businesses. "It's working with our communities and our neighborhoods to get things back on track and also push things forward," said Jesse Henry, the owner of Pipeline Dispensaries in San Francisco. "We are working with our neighbors, and it is a collective effort." RELATED: San Francisco's 4/20 celebrations at Hippie Hill canceled for 2nd year in a row If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live Thousands typically go to Hippie Hill and Robin Williams Meadow to partake in 420 events. This year, San Francisco is allowing licensed cannabis vendors to sell at the event. Due to this, San Francisco authorities will only be allowing people aged 21 or over to be at the event. WATCH: Split-screen video shows Hippie Hill on 4/20 in 2020 versus 2018
4/20 on Hippie Hill looked very different this year compared to years past. Where there's normally crowds of people and clouds of smoke, there were empty fields patrolled by police as people are ordered to shelter-at-home.RELATED: Coronavirus impact: San Francisco's Hippie Hill quiet on 4/20 after cancellation due to COVID-19 "We are asking everyone who attends this event to come with excitement and happiness and a desire to have joy during the event," said Mayor London Breed. "We want people to enjoy this safely." However, Henry thinks it goes beyond the event at Hippie Hill. His dispensaries are hosting events of their own with promotions with other businesses. He thinks the day is going to benefit many businesses. "A lot people come from out of town or other parts of the Bay Area," Henry said. "The pandemic was tough. Many of us who were born and raised and now own a San Francisco business will definitely use this to our benefit if we can." SEE ALSO : How April 20 became a pot day See more stories and videos about 420 and cannabis here .
