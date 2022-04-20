ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson repeats false jobs claim in parliament – despite previous admission it was untrue

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHprt_0fEe9SmI00

Boris Johnson has repeated a discredited claim about more Britons being in work than before the Covid pandemic – despite previously accepting a correction by the statistics watchdog.

The PM, branded a “Pinocchio prime minister” on Wednesday , told the Commons that they were “more people in work than there were before the pandemic”.

It is the same claim that the UK Statistics Authority had previously scolded him for making in parliament – saying it was simply “wrong”.

Mr Johnson has sought to use figures showing that there are hundreds of thousands more people on the payroll than before the pandemic began.

But the figures do not include the self-employed. The total number of Britons in employment – once the self-employed are included – is more than 500,000 lower than before the pandemic began.

UKSA chair Sir David Norgrove previously wrote to Mr Johnson to say “it is wrong to claim that there are now more people in work than before the pandemic began”.

Asked by the Commons liaison committee last month if he accepted Sir David’s correction, Mr Johnson said: “Yes I do … I took particular care today, mindful as I am of Sir David’s chastisement on all occasions, I stressed it was payroll employment I was talking about.”

But Mr Johnson again talked about “people in work” without referring to payroll on Wednesday.

He told PMQs: “We’re going to get on with delivering for the British people, making sure we power out of the problems Covid has left us … More people in work than there were before the pandemic.”

The Full Fact group responded: “The prime minister has just said it *again*. There are *not* more people in work now than there were before the pandemic began. There are half a million fewer.”

The prime minister did use the distinction later at PMQs, however, when he said that there were “more than half a million people back on the payroll [more] than there were before the pandemic began”.

Mr Johnson and his ministers have made at least 27 false statements to parliament since the 2019 election, and have failed to correct them.

A recent investigation by The Independent – working with Full Fact – has found that the prime minister made 17 of these statements.

None of the statements has been formally corrected – a process that is required under the ministerial code. Will Moy, chief executive of Full Fact, said it amounted to a “crisis of dishonesty”.

On Wednesday, Labour published details of its attempt to instigate an investigation into whether Mr Johnson misled parliament in his initial response to reports of Covid breaches at No 10.

MPs will on Thursday vote on a motion which, if passed, would refer him to parliament’s privileges committee to consider whether his conduct amounted to a contempt of the Commons.

The motion – signed by the Westminster leaders of the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru, SDLP and Alliance – highlights comments made by Mr Johnson in the Commons on 1 December and 8 December, including an assurance “that all guidance was followed in No 10”.

Mr Johnson was branded a “Pinocchio prime minister” by SNP MP Richard Thompson at PMQs on Wednesday.

But Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle called on Mr Thomson to withdraw the remark and “be more moderate” in his language.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘entirely committed’ to home bid for Euro 2028 despite backing Ukraine

Prime minister Boris Johnson is “entirely committed” to supporting the UK and Ireland’s bid to host Euro 2028 after he had earlier appeared to back the idea of Ukraine hosting the tournament.Johnson, who is in Brussels for a Nato summit to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said it was “beyond satire” that Russia should have declared an interest in hosting either Euro 2028 or Euro 2032. He added that “the best thing possible” would be for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine and for Ukraine to be handed the tournament.Downing Street moved to clarify Johnson’s position, saying he had been...
UEFA
The Independent

UK offers tanks to Poland in bid to help Ukraine as Boris Johnson reopens Kyiv embassy

Britain could send tanks to Poland so that Warsaw can supply Ukraine with its own Soviet-era armoured vehicles, Boris Johnson said on Friday as a Russian general said Moscow wanted full control of southern Ukraine.The prime minister set out plans for a new long-term “security guarantee” for Ukraine after the end of the war, which would stop short of Nato membership, but be tough enough to deter Moscow from a repeat invasion.The guarantee would “make sure their territory is so fortified as to be impregnable”, said the PM.But it would not replicate Nato’s Article 5 principle, that an attack...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Fresh Partygate fines ‘issued’ as PM warned no-confidence vote ‘inevitable’

At least two Downing Street staffers have received police fines for attending a ‘bring your own booze’ event on 20 May, 2020, sources told The Independent.This is the second event that Boris Johnson is known to have attended at which revellers have been given fixed penalty notices.It comes as senior Conservatives have warned the prime minister that a no-confidence vote on him is now inevitable over the Partygate scandal, with one warning the mood had “turned against him”.Tory peer Lord Hayward, the party’s influential polling expert, predicted a vote within months, and former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of breaking vow to ‘ensure Putin fails in Ukraine’ in hunt for India trade deal

Boris Johnson has been accused of breaking a pledge to do everything possible to ensure “Putin fails” in Ukraine, in his desire for a post-Brexit trade deal with India.Opposition parties hit out after the prime minister admitted he did not try to persuade India to drop its neutral stance towards Russia – as he pressed the accelerator on an agreement.Last month, No 10 insisted it was putting pressure on “all world leaders” to join a global push to ensure Ukraine’s misery “cannot continue and that Putin fails in what he’s trying to do”.But, in New Delhi, after talks between...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Boris Johnson
Shropshire Star

Johnson set to face investigation over claims he lied to MPs about partygate

The Government abandoned attempts to delay a decision on whether a parliamentary commission should investigate Boris Johnson. Boris Johnson faces the prospect of a parliamentary investigation into whether he lied to MPs about Downing Street parties during the coronavirus lockdowns. In response to a backbench revolt, ministers abandoned attempts to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Election#Uk#Britons#Covid#Uksa#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned no-confidence vote now inevitable, as Tory mood ‘turns against PM’

Boris Johnson has been warned by senior Conservatives that a no-confidence vote is now inevitable over the Partygate scandal, with one warning that the mood had “turned against him”.Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood said a ballot on the prime minister’s future was a matter of “when, not if”, as he urged fellow backbenchers to stop “drinking the Kool-Aid” and force a change of leadership.Tory peer Lord Hayward, the party’s influential polling expert, predicted a no-confidence vote within months following a “dramatic” shift in support since the PM was fined over his law-breaking birthday bash.“The mood has turned against the prime minister,”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP asks Boris Johnson to create minister for men

A Conservative backbencher has called on Boris Johnson to set up a new ministerial post for men.Nick Fletcher MP – a leading backer of International Men’s Day – said it was time for a minister to look out for the particular health issues faced by men.“Men are dying so much younger than they should,” said Mr Fletcher at PMQs on Wednesday.The MP for Don Valley said: “So will the PM meet with me to discuss the merits of having a minister for men, and the benefits of a men’s health strategy?”The prime minister did not take up the call...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM faces parliamentary investigation into whether he misled MPs about partygate

Boris Johnson will face a parliamentary investigation after MPs agreed to refer the Prime Minister over claims he misled Parliament about Downing Street parties during Covid lockdowns.The Labour motion on Thursday passed without a vote after receiving no objections, with No 10 opting against tabling its own delay amendment.The decision means MPs on the Privileges Committee will investigate whether Mr Johnson is in contempt of Parliament for misleading the Commons with his repeated denials of lockdown-busting parties in No 10.The probe will only begin after Scotland Yard has completed its own inquiry into alleged coronavirus law breaches at the heart...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Make no mistake – Boris Johnson is kicking the can down the road to buy himself more time in office

Since it was revealed that the prime minister had turned Downing Street into a frat house during the pandemic, he and his loyal foot soldiers have jumped from one excuse to the next to deflect blame. According to them, we must wait for Sue Gray’s report, the Metropolitan Police or an invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin to suddenly see the error of his ways before we can fully judge the situation.This is no coincidence: every time Boris Johnson has kicked the can down the road, he has bought himself more time in office. Instead of coming clean, he has...
U.K.
BBC

Boris Johnson's India visit takes place against partygate backdrop

Boris Johnson has barrelled into Gujarat, the first British prime minister to visit the western Indian state, and the first stop on a frenetic two-day trip. Why Gujurat? Because a large number of Gujuratis live in the UK and it's the home state of India's PM Narendra Modi. On the...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Embarrassment’: Tory northern leader says Boris Johnson making life harder on doorstep ahead of local elections

Boris Johnson has become an “embarrassment” to the Conservative party, the leader of the Tories in Sunderland has said as he campaigns to make historic gains on the northeast city’s local council.Internal polling is said to suggest the blues could win enough seats at May’s local elections to deny Labour a majority on the authority for the first time since it was formed in 1974.Such a loss of a flagship council would be seen as a massive blow to both the Labour Party’s prestige and to Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.But Dr Antony Mullen – who has led the Conservatives in...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

614K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy