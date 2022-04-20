ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jean-Marie Le Pen shocks France by coming second in the 2002 presidential elections – archive, 2002

The Guardian
The Guardian
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IPjL_0fEe98SF00
French National Front presidential candidate Jean-Marie Le Pen celebrates after singing the French national anthem at his campaign headquarters, 21 April 2002.

Le Pen vote shocks France

22 April 2002

By Jon Henley in Paris

France’s 40 million voters yesterday unveiled the full and shocking extent of their political disenchantment, apparently sending the veteran far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen through to the second round of presidential elections to face the outgoing Jacques Chirac. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Paris in spontaneous protest last night.

In a result that plunged the country’s political class into turmoil, usually reliable exit polls put Mr Le Pen’s score at between 17% and 17.9% against Jacques Chirac’s 19.8% to 20%. Mr Chirac’s presumed rival in the 5 May runoff, his Socialist prime minister Lionel Jospin, polled between 16% and 16.5%.

France unites to halt Le Pen

23 April 2022

By Jon Henley

France’s ruling Socialist, Communist and Green parties yesterday officially urged supporters to vote for their sworn political enemy, Jacques Chirac, in next month’s shock presidential election runoff as France reeled from the political upheaval caused by the rise of the veteran far-right leader, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

In a result that filled many French people with shame, sent tremors through Europe and brought to a cruel end the career of the Socialist prime minister, Lionel Jospin, the interior ministry confirmed Sunday’s first round exit polls and named the racist ex-paratrooper as Mr Chirac’s challenger in the 5 May showdown.

An army against Le Pen: voters shake off ennui to say emphatic ‘non’ to extremists

2 May 2002

By David Hearst and Jon Henley in Paris

The streets of Paris, famously constructed for armies, faced two of them yesterday. One – that of the well-disciplined troops of the far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen – they could cope with. The other they couldn’t. Some 800,000 people packed boulevards and squares yesterday afternoon for a two-mile anti-Le Pen procession, street party and carnival that turned into one of the biggest demonstrations the capital had seen since the student revolt of May 1968.

6 May 2002

By Jon Henley in Paris

Jacques Chirac was re-elected president of France by a landslide yesterday but his rival Jean-Marie Le Pen, far from being wiped off the political map as his opponents had hoped, booked the highest score ever recorded by the French far right.

Myth and malice

Editorial: Chirac fights off Le Pen – for now

6 May 2002

France’s 2002 presidential election was by turns shocking, shaming and shambolic. It will not quickly be forgotten, nor will the wounds quickly heal. In the end, Jean-Marie Le Pen obtained nothing like the 30% or more of the poll that his supporters claimed was possible.

Yet his second-round vote remained rock solid, undented by two weeks of fierce attack from across the political spectrum. With between 5 and 6 million votes all told, he was up about 1 million votes on his 1995 presidential showing. If all of yesterday’s National Front voters maintain their allegiance in next month’s general election, Mr Le Pen will massively extend his parliamentary influence.

Le Pen’s daughter marches into battle

The Observer, 2 June 2002

By Paul Webster

Even without a bundle of party literature, Marine Le Pen is recognisable as a devoted member of the racist National Front. A blonde, strongly built woman of 34, she takes every opportunity to point out a physical resemblance to her father, Jean-Marie, describing herself ‘as Le Pen with more hair’.

Comments / 50

River
13h ago

Who cares about an election from 20 years ago? It is funny that people are commenting like it's current though.

Reply(1)
15
Maheadabelle
17h ago

Ohhhh brother! Keep opposing LaPen, unless you want to look more like Russia.

Reply(12)
25
Oh, boy!
16h ago

Why are we reading about Frances election of 2002?

Reply(3)
15
