ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nia DaCosta Tapped To Direct Film Adaptation Of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Bestseller, “The Water Dancer”

By Alex Zephyr
Cassius
Cassius
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXWRV_0fEe8zfw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qiTi_0fEe8zfw00

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

A s reported by various outlets, including Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter , 32-year-old Nia DaCosta has been chosen to direct the film adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ debut novel, The Water Dancer . Winfrey’s Harpo Films will be producing the movie, along with MGM Studios, Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, and Maceo-Lyn, which is Coates’ own media company. The Between the World and Me author founded Maceo-Lyn with his longtime friends Kamilah Forbes and Kenyatta Matthews.

The Water Dancer landed on multiple “Books of the Year” lists in 2019 and was listed as a New York Times Bestseller as well. It was also selected to revive Oprah Winfrey’s popular book club three years ago, in conjunction with Apple.

The book’s protagonist is Hiram Walker, a Black boy from Virginia born into slavery. Hiram loses his mother at an early age and all memory of her as he matures. “Now a young man, Hiram almost drowns when he crashes a carriage into a river,” the synopsis reads, “but is saved from the depths by a mysterious power he never realized he had and struggles to understand.”

Esi Edugyan had praise for the novel in her New York Times review. “Coates explores how the system was upheld by a willful ignorance, the dehumanization of black people perpetuated through a deliberate lack of empathy,” she wrote. “To understand is to begin to see a commonality, and to allow such a sentiment to creep in would bring about the downfall of the whole system.”

And DaCosta’s appointment is not unwarranted, either. Last year, the Brooklynite became the first Black woman director to have a movie debut atop the box office with Candyman . She’s also been tapped to direct The Marvel, one of the upcoming Phase 4 entries to the MCU and the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Oprah’s Book Club (@oprahsbookclub)

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Hiram Walker
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IndieWire

TCM Deepens Partnership with Scorsese’s Film Foundation, Spielberg to Intro ‘Giant’ Restoration at Festival

Click here to read the full article. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced an expanded partnership with Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation as part of a multi-year financial commitment to fund education and restoration of classic films. To mark the partnership, George Stevens’ newly restored 1956 epic “Giant” will premiere at the TCM Classic Film Festival April 22 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Steven Spielberg, legendary filmmaker and Film Foundation board member, is set to join executive director Margaret Bodde and George Stevens Jr. prior to the screening as part of a discussion about the legacy of “Giant,” moderated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Seth Rogen Joins Bill Murray in Aziz Ansari’s ‘Being Mortal’ Comedy-Drama

Seth Rogen has joined the cast of Being Mortal, Aziz Ansari’s comedy-drama and feature directorial debut for Searchlight Pictures. Rogen will star alongside Bill Murray and Ansari in the film based on health expert Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. The New York Times Review of Books described it as a “moving and clear-eyed look at aging and death in our society, and at the harms we do in turning it into a medical problem, rather than a human one.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Parties 2022: Inside the A-List EventsBill Murray to Launch NFT...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Film Adaptation#Film Star#Mgm Studios#Plan B Entertainment#New York Times Bestseller
AM 1390 KRFO

Robert Downey Is Making ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Shows For HBO Max

The Sherlock Holmes franchise, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic private detective and Jude Law as his sidekick Dr. Watson, has been stalled out for several years. The series produced two financially successful movies about a decade ago; the first in 2009 and the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, in 2011. A third film was supposedly in development, and in fact at one point it even had a scheduled release in December 2020, Obviously, that never happened and to date, the film has never gone into production.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nevermoor’ Musical Adaptation in the Works at Paramount

The young adult fantasy book Nevermoor is getting a movie musical adaption via Paramount and The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey. Gracey will direct and is creating original music for the film, which is being written by Drew Goddard, the writer behind World War Z and The Martian.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Makes Nickelodeon Content Available for Ukrainian Refugees in EuropeParamount Global CEO Bob Bakish's Pay Dips to $20M in 2021Are Romantic Comedies Theater-Worthy? Creatives Hear Mixed Messaging From Studios Written by Jessica Townsend, Nevermoor was published in 2017 via Little Brown and follows Morrigan Crow, a girl born on the unluckiest...
PARAMOUNT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy