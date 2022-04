On Thursday morning, the mayor of New York City stood up at Citi Field and had two principled options open to him.The first: double-down on the employer vaccine mandate he claims to passionately support. The second: celebrate the fact that 95 percent of New York adults have at least one shot, and lift the mandate for all.Instead, at the home of the New York Mets baseball team, Eric Adams struck out, managing to pull off the pandemic miracle of uniting pro- and anti-vaxxers alike.Some background: NYC requires most workers to provide proof of vaccination to their employer. But exceptions are...

HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO