Arlington, TX

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: You don't win the Super Bowl in the offseason

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys' offseason has been up and down. The Cowboys lost big-name players like Randy Gregory and Amari Cooper, but re-signed the likes of Michael Gallup, Leighton Vander Esch and Malik Hooker, franchise-tagged Dalton Schultz and added James Washington in free agency. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones...

www.nfl.com

